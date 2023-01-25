In some local Oklahoma fishing reports, it was found the water was normal with some areas instead having below normal elevation.
According to a report by Delaware County Game Warden Riley Willman, at Grand the elevation was 1.5 feet below normal and rising Jan. 22. The water temperature was 47 degrees and murky. Largemouth bass were slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish were also slow on cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie were slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines.
Also on Jan. 22, elevation was normal and stable at Tenkiller with the water being 40 degrees and clear. According to a report submitted by Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood, largemouth and spotted bass faired well on jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Crappie did good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass were also fair on Alabama rigs and jigs around channels and main lake.
On Jan. 20 at the lower Illinois, elevation was also normal and stable. A report by Sequoyah County Game Warden Brek Henry stated the water was clear with a temperature of 47 degrees. Rainbow trout did good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Henry said the best times were during periods of low flow, which are usually early in the morning or late in the evening. The best areas were below the dam and the Watts area.
