Three of the local high schools were scheduled to play basketball Tuesday, Jan. 24.
However, this is January, the middle of winter, and winter hit a trifecta, scoring a 3-0 upset.
The only home game was the Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars hosting Westville. That game has been rescheduled for Feb. 9.
The Tahlequah Tigers and Lady Tigers were scheduled to travel to Coweta. Those games have not yet been rescheduled.
The last games to be canceled were the Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians traveling to Roland. Those games are also waiting to be rescheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.