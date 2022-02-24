High school basketball will be on hold for another day due to inclement weather.
The Tahlequah Lady Tigers, who were originally scheduled to begin Class 6A Regional Tournament play on Thursday and then were rescheduled for Friday, are now scheduled to play Westmoore Saturday in a 6:30 p.m. start at John Q. Hammons Arena (UMAC) in Tulsa. If the Lady Tigers defeat Westmoore, they would play against the Tulsa Union/Jenks winner in the regional championship game Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.
Tahlequah is 21-2 on the season and is currently on a 14-game win streak under head coach David Qualls. Westmoore enters Saturday’s contest at 7-16 and has lost its last six games.
“We’ve been ready to play,” Qualls said Thursday. “We started preparing last week and we felt we were ready to play as early as Tuesday. Now the thing is all the basketball that’s going to come up in a short amount of time because the area tournaments would stay at next Thursday.”
The Tahlequah Tigers will not get started in the playoffs until Monday, Feb. 28. The Tigers will take on Bartlesville in a 6:30 p.m. start at Putnam City West High School. With a win, Tahlequah would play the Putnam City West/Sand Springs winner at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 in a regional championship game.
The Tigers are 16-6 under head coach Marcus Klingsick, while Bartlesville will enter at 12-10. Tahlequah won six of its final seven regular season games.
“It will give us more time to get ready and I like that we’ll have a day in between, if we were fortunate enough to win, to get ready for the next one,” Klingsick said. “I think it’s going to be good for us.”
Class 3A and 2A Regional Tournaments pushed back: Keys, Sequoyah and Hulbert will begin regional tournament games Saturday.
The Keys Cougars will now begin regional tournament play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against Crooked Oak at Beggs High School. The Cougars, who are 15-7 under head coach Greg Barnes, defeated Beggs, 44-42, in overtime to win a district championship on Feb. 19.
The Lady Cougars will play Crooked Oak at 7 p.m. Saturday at Beggs High School. Keys, 18-4 under head coach Rick Kirkhart, defeated Beggs, 63-42, to claim a district title on Feb. 19.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians, 14-10 under head coach Justin Brown, will play against Adair Saturday at 7 p.m. in Adair. The Lady Indians, who have won five of their last six games, defeated Okmulgee, 95-32, on Feb. 19 to win a district tournament championship.
The Indians, 5-18 under head coach Jeff Walker, will face Westville at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Adair. They defeated Okmulgee, 59-39, on Feb. 19 to win a district title.
Both Hulbert teams will play in elimination games Saturday in 2A Regional Tournaments at Howe. The Riders, who are 7-14 under head coach Jordan Hill, will take on Haskell at 5:30 p.m Saturday, while the Lady Riders, 7-16 under head coach Joseph McClure, will play Haskell at 4 p.m. Saturday.
