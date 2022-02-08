MOVING CLOSER: Lady Tigers staring down a conference title after defeating Pryor Tuesday

Behind a combined 31 points from Kori Rainwater and Smalls Goudeau, Class 6A East No. 5 Tahlequah defeated Pryor, 67-23, Tuesday in Pryor to collect its 11th consecutive win.
Rainwater finished with a game-high 16 points, and Goudeau followed with 15 for the Lady Tigers, who moved to 18-2 overall and inched closer to a Metro Lakes Conference championship, staying unbeaten at 11-0 with three games remaining.
Tahlequah got off to its customary fast start, outscoring Pryor, 21-5 in the opening quarter behind the offensive production of Rainwater, Goudeau and Lydia McAlvain. Rainwater had eight points on four field goals, Goudeau had a 3-pointer and two other baskets, and McAlvain added six points on three field goals.
The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 37-15 at halftime. Emily Morrison and Tatum Haven each had a pair of field goals in the second quarter.
Rainwater added six more points on three baskets during the third, while Goudeau connected on her second 3, and the Lady Tigers separated even further, taking a 57-18 advantage into the fourth.
Morrison joined Rainwater and Goudeau in double figures with 10 points off the bench, McAlvain finished with eight, and Lily Couch added seven. Couch and Madi Matthews each knocked down a 3-pointer.
Tahlequah remains on the road Friday, Feb. 11 when it visits Skiatook. The Lady Tigers will host Pryor Tuesday, Feb. 15 on Senior Night at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, and close the regular season Feb. 18 with a road game at Claremore.
Tigers record fifth straight win: Tahlequah posted its fifth straight win Tuesday, defeating Pryor, 61-48, on the road behind 13 points apiece from senior guard Tyler Joice and junior forward Hayden Smith.
The Tigers, now 14-5 overall and 8-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference, were at their best in the first and fourth quarters where they combined to outscore Pryor, 38-23.
Smith had his best offensive output in the third quarter, scoring seven of his points on three baskets and a free throw. Joice added six points on three field goals during the third.
In the opening quarter, Tahlequah canned five of its seven 3-pointers. Zeke Guerrero scored all nine of his points on 3s, two of those coming in the first eight minutes of the contest. Braylon McDowell and Joice each knocked down 3s in the first, and Brycen Smith connected from long distance during the fourth.
The Tigers will face Skiatook Friday, Feb. 11 in Skiatook before returning home to take on Pryor again on Tuesday, Feb. 15. They close the regular season on Friday, Feb. 18 when they visit Claremore.
