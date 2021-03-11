TULSA -- A timely run propelled Tahlequah past Carl Albert, 62-47, and into the Class 5A State Tournament semifinals Thursday evening at Tulsa Memorial High School.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 22-2 overall and won their 15th consecutive game, went on a 16-4 surge over the final 5:34 after Carl Albert got to within 46-43 with just over six minutes remaining.
Senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk buried one of her four 3-pointers during the stretch that put Tahlequah up 55-44 with 2:56 left. Fishinghawk finished with a team-high 16 points, 10 of those coming after halftime.
"I feel like I have the hot hand right now," said Fishinghawk, who was coming off a 19-point effort that included five 3s in Tahlequah's area championship win over El Reno. "My teammates are relying on me to hit that shot, so if they're going to get it to me I'm going to hit it. We needed these points and I'm going to get them for my team."
Tahlequah will play Piedmont in Friday's semifinals at 6 p.m. Piedmont defeated Bishop McGuinness, 46-29, in Thursday's finale to advance. In the other quarterfinal round games Thursday, top-seeded Sapulpa defeated Shawnee, 53-36, and El Reno edged Lawton MacArthur, 42-40.
Fishinghawk was also the catalyst that helped the Lady Tigers get settled in. She matched a game-starting 3-pointer from Carl Albert's Azya Poole, and later got THS even at 8-8 on a 3 from the left wing. Her second trey started a 7-0 run and gave Tahlequah a lead it would never surrender. Junior guard Smalls Goudeau followed with a layup, and freshman forward Kori Rainwater added an inside score to make it 12-8.
"Kacey was huge for us," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "She's been solid for us all season long and she's hit some big shots for us. She's one of the better shooters I've ever coached, and we want her to always look for the shot and she did a good job of that tonight. She just hit big 3s for us all night long."
"You've got to give Carl Albert a lot of credit," Qualls added. "They're a difficult matchup just because they can throw five guards out there that are quick and scrappy, and they hit nine 3s tonight.
"Just being able to fight through that and fight through big runs...in the state tournament you have to keep your poise, and I thought we did a good job of keeping our poise and always coming back with an answer."
The Lady Tigers went up by as many as 10 points in the second quarter after Goudeau scored on a baseline drive to make it 25-15. The Lady Titans narrowed the gap to 25-20 after two free throws from Poole, who finished with game-high 22 points and knocked down six 3s, but Tahlequah got an inside score from Rainwater to go up 27-20 at the break.
The Lady Tigers took a 40-31 lead into the final quarter after Jadyn Buttery scored inside the paint with five seconds left. Buttery's basket capped a 6-0 run in under a minute and followed a pair of free throws from Fishinghawk and a field goal by Buttery off a Fishinghawk assist.
Goudeau joined Fishinghawk in double figures with 10 points, while Faith Springwater added eight points and had Tahlequah's other two 3-pointers. Rainwater and Lily Couch had seven points each, and Lydia McAlvain and Buttery finished with five apiece. Tatum Havens closed with four points.
Tahlequah, who had 22 points from its bench, went 18 of 27 from the free throw line. Couch was 5 for 6, and Goudeau converted all four of her attempts.
Piedmont has won each of its three playoff outings and has won four straight, including a 65-59 win over Carl Albert to close its regular season.
"Every team we play from here on out is really good," Qualls said. "It's a quick turnaround and you've got to be ready mentally. We can enjoy this one tonight, but tomorrow we'll get our sights focused on [Piedmont]."
