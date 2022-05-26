MOVING ON: Marcus Klingsick leaves Tahlequah for Stillwater

Tahlequah will have a new boys’ basketball head coach in 2022-23.
Former head coach Marcus Klingsick has taken the same position for the Stillwater girls’ basketball program.
Klingsick led the Tigers to a 30-19 overall record in two seasons, although they went down in the book with a 1-24 mark this past season due to an ineligible player.
Tahlequah won seven straight games and seven of the final eight regular season games in 2022. In Klingsick’s first season, the Tigers won eight of their final 11 games.
“It was a very tough decision,” Klingsick said. “When Stillwater came open it was a great opportunity to get back to where we want to be. But I also knew that we had some really good teams in Tahlequah, and I think it’s going to keep on going that way. I really, really love the kids here. It was tough after I knew I wasn’t going to be here just to see those guys every day and know that I couldn’t be with them.”
The Lady Pioneers went 14-14 in 2021-22 under head coach Kendra Kilpatrick. They knocked off Tahlequah in a Class 6A Area Tournament game and advanced to the state tournament.
Klingsick, who has coached for 26 years, including 23 as a head coach, is very familiar with Stillwater.
“It’s where we decided we’re going to retire whenever that time comes,” Klingsick said. “I went to school at OSU and met my wife there. I’ve got family here. When this opened up it was a good opportunity to hopefully spend eight or 10 or 15 years coaching before I retire.”
Klingsick’s last girls’ head coaching position was at Shidler High School for two seasons.
