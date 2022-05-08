Northeastern State received a stellar performance from starting pitcher Jonathan Smithey, another big outing at the plate from Brock Reller, and finished off Rogers State with a 5-2 win in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Baseball Tournament Sunday at Rousey Field in Tahlequah.
The second-seeded RiverHawks, winners in 18 of their last 20 games, improved to 36-14 overall and advanced to the semifinals where they will face No. 3 seed Pittsburg State Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m. in Edmond. The remainder of the tournament is double-elimination.
“Congratulations to our guys and how they played. Obviously, I’m ecstatic,” NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. “It’s a huge milestone for the program, and we played really, really good baseball.”
Smithey, a fifth-year senior, had pinpoint control through seven innings and closed with a 76.4 strike percentage on 106 pitches. The right-hander allowed just one earned run on five hits, struck out five and walked only one. He forced Rogers State into eight flyball outs and eight groundouts.
“I throw a cutter that moves pretty well, and that’s really my bread and butter pitch. That’s my strikeout pitch,” Smithey said. “If I establish the strike zone with my fastball, I’m able to get swings and misses out of the zone that look like strikes and then fall off. The cutter is a late-breaking pitch, so it’s really hard to stay barrel. My goal is to get weak contact.”
Reller finished with a game-high three hits and whacked his 26th home run of the season, one day after breaking the MIAA single-season mark. His homer went to left field off Hillcats’ starter Brett Karalius during the fifth inning and gave NSU a 4-1 advantage.
“It feels great,” Reller said. “Obviously you come into this series as a whole and you want to play your best baseball. I think we’re getting there. We’re definitely playing some great baseball.”
Reller, who now has a nine-game hitting streak, had singles in the first and third innings. It was his 21st multi-hit game of the season. The right fielder also flashed the glove during the sixth inning when he made a miraculous diving catch on a liner by Joel Escalante.
“It's the playoffs,” Reller said. “You’ve got to get into that groove. You can’t let outside stuff matter. I come to the field locked in.”
NSU matched its power output from Saturday with three more home runs. Blaze Brothers smacked a 2-0 offering to left in the first inning for the game’s first run, and Collin Klingensmith cleared the left field wall on a 1-1 pitch in the second inning to put the RiverHawks up 2-0.
The RiverHawks extended their lead to 3-0 in the third on a Matt Kaiser RBI groundout that scored Reller. They added an insurance run in the eighth inning when Blake Freeman reached on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded and pushed across Tucker Dunlap.
Freeman, Klingensmith and Dylan Hight followed Reller with two hits each. NSU had 12 hits as a team.
Smithey, who moved to 7-2 on the season, retired the side in order in the third and fourth innings and had a stretch of retiring 10 consecutive batters.
“[Jonathan] was so good today,” Hendrick said. “He’s such a good dude, too. He’s a tremendous human being and such a big part of this program. He’s been here for five years and has been through all of it. There were days when we had a vision of what we wanted it to look like, and there were days when we weren't there yet. He battled through that, and to see him have that level of success after five years…that’s really, really special.”
The Hillcats’ lone run off Smithey came during the fifth inning on a Marco Barrera two-out double to center field that brought home Victor Ceniceros.
NSU reliever Jake Bigham recorded his sixth save of the year. Bigham pitched a scoreless ninth and had one strikeout. Cohen Bell and Davin Pollard both pitched in middle relief, allowing one earned run on two hits.
Rogers State (26-25) was led offensively by Jesse Holguin and Barrera, who had two hits apiece.
Karalius (3-3) was handed the loss.He gave up four earned runs on nine hits in six innings, and ended with five strikeouts and three walks.
