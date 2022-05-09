Northeastern State received a stellar performance from starting pitcher Jonathan Smithey, another big outing at the plate from Brock Reller, and finished off Rogers State with a 5-2 win in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Baseball Tournament Sunday at Rousey Field in Tahlequah.
The second-seeded RiverHawks, winners in 18 of their last 20 games, improved to 36-14 overall and advanced to the semifinals where they will face No. 3 seed Pittsburg State Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m. in Edmond. The remainder of the tournament is double-elimination.
“Congratulations to our guys and how they played. Obviously, I’m ecstatic,” NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. “It’s a huge milestone for the program, and we played really, really good baseball.”
Smithey, a fifth-year senior, had pinpoint control through seven innings and closed with a 76.4 strike percentage on 106 pitches. The right-hander allowed just one earned run on five hits, struck out five and walked only one. He forced Rogers State into eight flyball outs and eight groundouts.
“I throw a cutter that moves pretty well, and that’s really my bread and butter pitch. That’s my strikeout pitch,” Smithey said. “If I establish the strike zone with my fastball, I’m able to get swings and misses out of the zone that look like strikes and then fall off. The cutter is a late-breaking pitch, so it’s really hard to stay barrel. My goal is to get weak contact.”
Reller finished with a game-high three hits and whacked his 26th home run of the season, one day after breaking the MIAA single-season mark. His homer went to left field off Hillcats’ starter Brett Karalius during the fifth inning and gave NSU a 4-1 advantage.
“It feels great,” Reller said. “Obviously you come into this series as a whole and you want to play your best baseball. I think we’re getting there. We’re definitely playing some great baseball.”
Reller, who now has a nine-game hitting streak, had singles in the first and third innings. It was his 21st multi-hit game of the season. The right fielder also flashed the glove during the sixth inning when he made a miraculous diving catch on a liner by Joel Escalante.
“It's the playoffs,” Reller said. “You’ve got to get into that groove. You can’t let outside stuff matter. I come to the field locked in.”
NSU matched its power output from Saturday with three more home runs. Blaze Brothers smacked a 2-0 offering to left in the first inning for the game’s first run, and Collin Klingensmith cleared the left field wall on a 1-1 pitch in the second inning to put the RiverHawks up 2-0.
The RiverHawks extended their lead to 3-0 in the third on a Matt Kaiser RBI groundout that scored Reller. They added an insurance run in the eighth inning when Blake Freeman reached on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded and pushed across Tucker Dunlap.
Freeman, Klingensmith and Dylan Hight followed Reller with two hits each. NSU had 12 hits as a team.
Smithey, who moved to 7-2 on the season, retired the side in order in the third and fourth innings and had a stretch of retiring 10 consecutive batters.
“[Jonathan] was so good today,” Hendrick said. “He’s such a good dude, too. He’s a tremendous human being and such a big part of this program. He’s been here for five years and has been through all of it. There were days when we had a vision of what we wanted it to look like, and there were days when we weren't there yet. He battled through that, and to see him have that level of success after five years…that’s really, really special.”
The Hillcats’ lone run off Smithey came during the fifth inning on a Marco Barrera two-out double to center field that brought home Victor Ceniceros.
NSU reliever Jake Bigham recorded his sixth save of the year. Bigham pitched a scoreless ninth and had one strikeout. Cohen Bell and Davin Pollard both pitched in middle relief, allowing one earned run on two hits.
Rogers State (26-25) was led offensively by Jesse Holguin and Barrera, who had two hits apiece.
Karalius (3-3) was handed the loss.He gave up four earned runs on nine hits in six innings, and ended with five strikeouts and three walks.
RiverHawks open postseason with 10-4 win over Rogers State on Saturday: Northeastern State continued its hitting prowess Saturday to begin postseason play and defeated Rogers State, 10-4, in game one of a best-of-3 quarterfinal in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Baseball Tournament at Rousey Field in Tahlequah.
It was the first postseason home win since 1996 for the No. 25 RiverHawks, who improved to 35-14 overall.
“We knew we had to play well to have success, and that’s been the case all year long,” NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. “I tell the team it takes what it takes. You don’t know exactly what that’s going to be on any given day. We did enough good things today to get the job done.”
Brock Reller set a single-season MIAA mark with his 25th home run of the season in the third inning that ignited an NSU lineup that produced 13 hits and clubbed three homers.
Reller’s blast to left field led off the third and came on a 2-2 pitch from Hillcats’ starting pitcher Jordan Ewig. It got the RiverHawks even at 2-2 and paved the way for two more runs in the inning.
“My thought process was really just to get on base,” Reller said. “It didn’t matter how I got on, they just happened to throw me a middle-away fastball over the plate and I put a good swing on it and it went over the fence. If I would have hit a single or double, or maybe a walk, I would’ve been just fine with that. I just wanted to get on base and help the team get going.”
Reller, named the MIAA Co-Player of the Year on Thursday, went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and had a game-high three RBIs. He drove in NSU’s first run with an RBI single through the right side of the infield that brought home Blake Freeman in the first inning, and later had a sacrifice fly to right during the sixth that scored Freeman again and gave NSU a 6-2 lead.
RiverHawks’ starting pitcher Lee Callsion overcame a rocky start and picked up the win. Callsion allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings of duty. The right-hander recorded four strikeouts and issued one walk. Sixty of his 113 pitchers came over the first two innings.
“Those first few innings, I was just pressing too much and trying to do a little too much,” Callison said. “Coach Hendrick went out and just told me to bear down and get back within myself. It really helped me hone in and be able to spot my fastball again and keep breaking stuff low.”
Callsion (4-2) threw a clean fourth inning, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first, and left a combined four runners stranded in the second, third and sixth innings.
“Lee was great,” Hendrick said. “To get six innings out of him when he’s at 60 pitches through two innings…I was getting a little nervous there with the way things started. But he was really solid over the back-half in innings three, four, five and six.”
Northeastern State pulled away with a three-run seventh after the Hillcats narrowed the gap to 6-3. The RiverHawks were sparked by back-to-back solo home runs by Tucker Dunlap and Collin Klingensmith, and Freeman increased the lead to six runs (9-3) on an RBI double to center field that scored Kademon Graff.
Relievers Dakodah Jones and Cohen Bell finished off the Hillcats. Jones allowed one earned run on two hits in 2.2 innings, and Bell retired the only batter he faced in the ninth to end the contest.
“I was really proud of Dakodah as well,” Hendrick said. “Lee and Dakodah, those guys just ate up a bulk of the game and allowed us in a series to not dive deep into the bullpen and feel really good about what we’re going to do [Sunday].”
The RiverHawks were paced offensively by Matt Kaiser’s game-high three hits. Graff and Freeman each had two hits, and both Dunlap and Klingensmith drove in a pair of runs.
Rogers State (26-24) received two hits from Prescott Horn, and Jonathan Soto led with two RBIs.
Ewig took the loss on the mound for the Hillcats. Ewig (7-5) gave up four earned runs on six hits across five innings. He closed with three strikeouts and walked four. Reliever Brent Dickey gave up the consecutive home runs by Dunlap and Klingensmith.
