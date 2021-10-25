MOVING ON: Tahlequah cross country teams advance to 6A State Championships

Byron Beers | Daily Press

Tahlequah sophomore Trae Baker finished eighth overall Saturday in a Class 6A Cross Country Regional Meet at Mohawk Park in Owasso.

The Tahlequah girls and boys cross country teams both qualified for the Class 6A Cross Country State Championship Meet Saturday as each finished sixth in the team standings in a 6A Regional at Mohawk Park in Owasso.

The Lady Tigers had three runners — sophomore McKenna Hood, senior Lily Couch and junior Salendia Melo — finish inside the top 30. They closed with 156 points and finished behind regional champ Jenks, Owasso, Broken Arrow, Norman North and Stillwater. Tahlequah’s top five average was 21:15.37.

Hood, who ran a time of 20:01.94, led the Lady Tigers with a 13th-place finish. Couch ran a 20:46.44 to place 23rd, and Melo finished 28th with a time of 21:06.66.

Sophomores Tori Pham and Abigail Johnson were Tahlequah’s fourth and fifth place finishers. Pham was 41st overall with a time of 21:53.75, and Johnson was 51st with a 22:28.08. Junior Vicky Perez ran a 22:58.18, and junior Emma Maxwell closed with a 23:22.25.

Bixby’s Cayden Dawson won the individual championship with a time of 17:26.62, while Jenks’ Avery Mazzei followed with an 18:18.04.

Sophomore Trae Baker paced the Tigers with a top 10 finish. Baker was eighth overall with a time of 16:44.63. The Tigers finished with 174 points and had a top five average time of 17:48.90.

Senior Eric Burns joined Baker inside the top 20, closing with a time of 17:14.24, which was 18th overall. Freshman Jacob Tiger was 35th with a 17:52.18, senior Sam Shankle was 52nd with an 18:25.40, freshman Kaden Tibbetts was 64th with an 18:48.06, and sophomore Matt Talburt ended with a time of 19:52.47.

In the final team standings, the Tigers finished behind regional champion Westmoore, Owasso, Broken Arrow, Stillwater and Choctaw. Stillwater’s Keegan Thomas won the individual title with a time of 15:39.18, and Broken Arrow’s Blake Feron followed with a 15:46.78.

The state championships will be Saturday, Oct. 30 at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The girls will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the boys will follow at 9:15 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video