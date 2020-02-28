COLLINSVILLE - Tahlequah reached a level it hasn’t since the 2008-09 season Friday night at a Class 5A East Regional Tournament in Collinsville.
The 10th-ranked Tigers defeated Skiatook, 53-46, to advance to Saturday’s regional final and secure a spot in next week’s area tournament.
No. 2 seed Tahlequah, who last advanced to an area tournament in assistant coach Matt Qualls’ senior season, will face sixth-ranked and top-seeded Collinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinals (18-3) defeated McAlester, 88-55, in Friday’s finale.
“It was great to get over the hump,” Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said. “I felt a little pressure, the kids felt a little pressure, but they came out and really responded. We talked about really blocking out and played really good gap defense, and they did exactly what we wanted them to do.
“They played excellent all night long and we held them to 46 points, and a lot of their points came on free throws. I thought we played fantastic. We rebounded really well and thought going into the game if we could outrebound them we would win the game.”
The Tigers, who improve to 16-8 overall and notch their fourth straight win, never trailed over the final three quarters and received a team-high 13 points from senior guard Jaxon Jones and 11 from junior Tanner Christian.
Jones put the Tigers up for good at 8-6 on an inside score as time expired in the opening quarter, and Tahlequah expanded its lead to 22-10 following a Christian 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining in the first half. Christian scored nine of his points in the opening 16 minutes.
The Bulldogs, who close their season at 9-15, inched their way back twice during the third quarter, but the Tigers responded both times.
Senior Kooper McAlvain buried a 3 from the left corner at the 1:58 mark after Skiatook’s Justin Mead had a basket and free throw that made it 30-25. After the Bulldogs closed to within 35-31 on an offensive rebound and basket by Jayden Garner, freshman forward Hayden Smith answered with a basket and free throw with just over a second remaining.
“Kooper hit a big 3, and right at the end of third quarter we dump it down to Simeon (Armstrong) and Hayden got down the lane and got the and-one. That kinda gave us a cushion,” Duane Jones said. “Those were both really big plays for us.”
The Tigers kept their distance for a majority of the final eight minutes. They went up 44-33 after a transition dunk by Jones with 4:29 left, and took a 46-36 advantage on a Jones’ putback.
Tahlequah converted on five of its six free throw attempts over the final 58 seconds. Jones, who had nine of his points in the fourth, made three of his four attempts, and Hayden Wagers went 2 for 2.
The Tigers were balanced in the scoring column. Wagers closed with eight points, Smith followed with seven, McAlvain had six, Simeon Armstrong added four, and both Tyler Joice and Hunter Brinkley had two points.
“We had balanced scoring. Everybody contributed,” Duane Jones said. “Tanner had nine points in the first half and hit a big 3. He got us going in the first half. He really came out and played well. We just had so many guys contribute, which is awesome.”
The Bulldogs were paced by Garner’s game-high 16 points. Alex Hollomon followed with 15 points.
Tahlequah dropped both of its regular season meetings with Collinsville by a combined five points. The Cardinals defeated the Tigers, 58-56, in Collinsville on Feb. 11, and Collinsville claimed a 62-59 win at the TMAC on Jan. 14.
