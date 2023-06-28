Former Northeastern State RiverHawks starting pitcher, Nic Swanson is moving up the ranks of the Astros organization.
Swanson was promoted from Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers to the High-A Asheville Tourists in North Carolina. Swanson was drafted in 2021, and pitched parts of the last two seasons in Fayetteville after being promoted from rookie-ball.
After back-to-back down seasons, Swanson broke out this season to earn his promotion. The 24-year-old has pitched to the tune of a 2.61 earned run average, 66 strikeouts, with a 4-2 record in 14 games.
Swanson changed his mentality going into the season. But the most important change for the breakout was going back to an old reliable pitch.
“The Astros are really good with pitch development and we worked a lot on different pitches. Sliders have been so inconsistent for me even though it was my best pitch in college,” said Swanson. “Throwing my slider really hard has been a big thing for me as well as attacking the zone.”
After his fastball averaged less than 90 miles per hour during his first season, Swanson added muscle this offseason moving his average fastball up to nearly 91 mph.
For parts of the season, Swanson has been starting for the Woodpeckers, but in his last appearance, he came out of the bullpen and helped secure a 6-3 win against the Charleston Riverdogs.
Coming in to start the fifth inning, Swanson was dominant. The right-handed hurler went four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven, two hits, and just one walk without allowing a run. Four out of the last six appearances Swanson has not given up an earned run.
Swanson has made half of his 14 appearances as a starter with the other seven coming in a long relief role.
Swanson’s best appearance of the season came on Wednesday, June 14 against the Columbia Fireflies. Over six innings, Swanson was nearly flawless. The Bixby, Oklahoma native did not allow a run, while striking out 10, with just three hits, and no walks. That win gave the former Redhawk his third win of the season.
During his time as a RiverHawk, Swanson was one of the best pitchers in the nation. In 2021, Swanson finished the season with a 1.55 ERA with a 9-1 record, while striking out 106 batters.
Prior to that 2021 season, Swanson was a two-way player for the RiverHawks at first base and a closer. Swanson got his first taste of experience on the rubber during the 2020 season as a reliever. Despite being unpolished, there was potential for Swanson as a pitcher.
“I have never been a good hitter, and I didn’t really know how to pitch that well,” said Swanson. “I could throw pretty hard. I didn’t always know where it was going, but I knew I had the stuff. That season our lineup changed completely and I gave the pitching thing a shot and it ended up working out.”
Swanson was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Second team during the 2021 season. He also earned three All-Region honors from that season.
According to Swanson getting to the heights of professional baseball was thanks to the encouragement from his former head coach Jake Headrick.
“A little bit of luck and a lot of encouragement,” said Swanson on how he has progressed. “Jake Hedrick was really good at motivating and encouraging. [New head coach] James Cullinane is on the same page now, he really understands his stuff and how to motivate those guys. Sometimes that is all it takes; a guy with enough talent with a coach that motivates them to be great.”
The Tourists open a series against Greenville on Wednesday, June 28. Swanson is likley to make his Tourist Debut sometime during that series. coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.