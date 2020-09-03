Northeastern State announced the hiring of Meghan Mulcahy as Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations Wednesday.
Mulcahy was previously the Oklahoma Panhandle State University Director of Athletics since 2017. She was also the head softball coach from 2013 to 2019 after joining the Aggies as an assistant in 2012.
The hiring comes just over two months after Matt Cochran was elevated to NSU Athletics Director from his previous role as Senior Associate Athletics Director following the departure of Tony Duckworth.
“Meghan brings a wealth of knowledge from the coaching and administrative sides of athletics," Cochran said in an NSU press release. "She clearly separated herself from the very diverse candidate pool for this position, and we are excited for her to bring those experiences to NSU as we advance our department. Meghan will be a tremendous mentor to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”
Mulcahy’ primary role will be in compliance, eligibility and NCAA reporting. She will also assist on budget oversight, game management, and serve as Senior Woman’s Administrator.
“I am extremely honored to be joining the RiverHawks family,” Mulcahy said. "I want to thank Matt Cochran and the NSU administrative staff for the opportunity to work with and learn from such a dynamic team. My goal is to ensure the student-athletes are set up for success not only on the playing field but also on the field. I can't wait to get to know everyone and look forward to working with you on campus and throughout the Tahlequah community."
Mulcahy, a graduate of Nicholls State University, launched the men’s and women’s soccer programs at Panhandle State in 2019 and led the athletic program in its move from NCAA Division II to full NAIA and Sooner Athletic Conference membership.
"The staff at OPSU had many positive things to say about Meghan," Cochran said. “I am confident she will be a valued and respected member of Northeastern State University, the RiverHawks Family, and the Tahlequah community.
"I also appreciate the staff and coaches who provided guidance and assistance during the process to hire this critical position for our institution.”
