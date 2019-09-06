Muldrow scores late to spoil Sequoyah’s season opener

Sequoyah got off to a slow start and fell to Muldrow, 26-21, in its season and home opener Friday night at Sequoyah High School.
Muldrow scored the game’s first 14 points to put Sequoyah in an early hole. The Indians found their first score right before halftime when quarterback Skylar Birdtail found a receiver Mason Holmes in the end zone to get the Indians to within 14-6.
At the start of the third quarter, Birdtail took a hit and immediately came out of the game and did not return. C.J. Soap took over at quarterback and immediately scored on a quarterback option and the Indians went for two after the touchdown to knot up the score at 14-14.
On the ensuing drive, Muldrow fumbled the ball and the Indians recovered but couldn’t turn it into points as they turned it over on downs.
The Indians defense was led by Eliza Lena, who had two interceptions on the night. Lena was a huge boost for the Indians’ defense, which had trouble getting consistent stops all night.
Muldrow quarterback Nathan Chandler threw a touchdown pass at the start of the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs up 20-14.
Soap later broke free for a 50-yard touchdown to put the Indians up for the first time at 21-20 with 6:41 remaining.
On the next drive the Indians gave up a touchdown that would prove to be the deciding score and would put the Bulldogs up 26-21.
It is still unclear how long Birdtail will be out but the Indians do have the return of top running back and Vype top 100 player Shade Watie to look forward to next week when they travel to Miami.
