The 5A Muskogee Lady Roughers rolled into Hulbert March 6 to take on the 2A Lady Riders in a slow-pitch softball double-header.
Muskogee took both ends of the twinbill, winning the day game 11-7, then acing the nightcap, 10-0.
In the first game, Muskogee scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Riders responded with two of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Back-to-back singles by Kaiya Dearborn and Sadie Chambers, followed by a walk to Alyssa Fair, loaded the bases with no outs. Alli Justice doubled Dearborn and Chambers home for the Lady Riders’ first runs.
Neither team scored in the second, but Muskogee added three in the third to go up 6-2.
In the bottom of the third, Kyra Horn walked, and Hayley Smith came in to courtesy run for her. Dearborn walked, then two plays later, Smith scored from second on an error by the Muskogee third baseman, closing the gap to 6-3.
Muskogee scored two more in the fourth, and Hulbert answered with one. Callie Price, Eryn-Jo Gibson, and Smith all drew free passes, then Price scored on a sacrifice fly by Dearborn, bringing the score to 8-4.
Muskogee scored two more in the fifth, and one in the sixth for their 11 total. The Lady Riders scored two in the fifth and one in the seventh.
In the Hulbert fifth, walks to Fair, Justice, Calan Teague, and Chassidy Crittenden forced Fair across the plate, resulting in an RBI for Crittenden. On the next play, Justice scored on a fielder’s choice.
The Lady Riders’ final run came in the seventh on four walks to Justice, Crittenden, Price, and Kenleigh Farmer, scoring Justice and giving Farmer the RBI.
The Lady Riders waited out 16 bases-on-balls, which accounted for two of their runs. They scored seven runs, on six hits, and had six runs-batted-in.
Justice and Chambers each had a double and a single, and Dearborn and Teague each rapped a single.
Price went the distance in the circle for the Lady Riders, allowing 11 runs, on 17 hits, and walking just four.
Game two wasn’t much to talk about for the Lady Riders. Muskogee scored three in the first, two in the third, and five in the fourth and final inning of the run-rule shortened game.
The only statistic for the Lady Riders was one base runner, a walk to Price. On the negative side, the Lady Riders committed just three errors in the first game, but booted the ball six times in the nightcap.
Next up for the Lady Riders is the Ketchum Tournament from March 9-10.
