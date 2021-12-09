Muskogee tops Tigers behind Campbell's 27 points

Tahlequah couldn't keep up with Muskogee Thursday on day one of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC.
The Roughers, behind a 9-0 run to close the third quarter, posted a 69-52 win and handed the Tigers their third consecutive loss.
Tahlequah, who fell to 2-3 under head coach Marcus Klingsick, led just once in the contest after a pair of free throws by Cale Matlock in the opening minute. The Tigers will play Sequoyah Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Muskogee, who was led by JaVontae Campbell's game-high 27 points, improved to 1-1 and will play Class 6A No. 4 Jenks in a Friday semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Jenks defeated Sequoyah, 93-17, in Thursday's nightcap.
Campbell helped the Roughers separate late in the third quarter. He scored the final five points of the quarter, including a layup as time expired, to give Muskogee a 50-30 advantage. Bryce Duncan started the run with a basket, and Braylin Reed followed with a pair of free throws prior to Campbell's five straight points.
Campbell went 9 of 10 from the free throw line in the second half where he scored 19 of his points. He scored eight points in the opening quarter and knocked down a pair of 3s.
Muskogee took a 20-6 lead into the second quarter, and led 31-20 at halftime. Campbell connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Roughers a 10-2 lead, and added a steal and layup to close the first quarter.
The Tigers, led by Hayden Smith and Braylon McDowell's 16 points apiece, cut Muskogee's lead to nine points three times on inside scores from Smith in the third quarter but couldn't get closer. Smith scored eight of his points on four field goals during the third. Twelve of his points came in the second half.
McDowell buried four 3s, two each in the second and fourth quarters. He went 4 for 4 from the foul line.
Zeke Guerrero and Matlock also finished in double figures for the Tigers with 10 points apiece. Guerrero connected on three 3-pointers, and Matlock scored all 10 of his points during the first half.
