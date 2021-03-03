Both Keys basketball teams will try to recover from regional tournament championship game losses on Saturday when they play in the Class 3A Area IV Tournament in Henryetta Thursday evening.
The No. 16 Cougars, 14-5 under head coach Greg Barnes, suffered a 55-41 loss to second-ranked Hugo Saturday in Spiro.
Keys was led by senior forward Levi Williams’ 10 points. Riley Kimble followed with nine points, and Levi Troyer added seven. Williams scored four of Keys’ seven third quarter points, and Kimble got all of his points on 3-pointers. Troyer had the only other make from 3-point territory during the second quarter.
The Cougars had a 10-8 lead after one quarter, but Hugo outscored Keys, 36-16, over the second and third quarters to take command.
Keys will face Tishomingo at 8 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game. Tishomingo, ranked 18th, bounced back from a loss to Roland to defeat both Sperry and Idabel in the regional tournament last week.
The Cougars need three wins in three days to advance to the state tournament. With a win over Tishomingo, they would take on either Roland or Spiro at 3 p.m. Friday.
The fifth-ranked Lady Cougars, 16-2 under first-year head coach Rick Kirkhart, dropped a 62-56 decision to No. 14 Hugo Saturday. It was the first loss for Keys since Jan. 12 when the Lady Cougars fell to then-No. 11 Central Sallisaw and it ended a 10-game winning streak.
Guard Kylie Eubanks poured in a team-high 29 points on 11 of 23 overall shooting and added four rebounds and three steals. Eubanks knocked down four of her 12 3-point attempts and went 3 for 4 from the free throw line.
Sierra Winkler was the only other player in double figures with 14 points. Winkler shot 6 of 11 overall and 2 for 3 from beyond the 3-point arc. She finished with a team-best seven rebounds.
Next up for the Lady Cougars is a matchup against Idabel at 6 p.m. Thursday. With a win, the Lady Cougars would play either Sperry or Morris at 1 p.m. Friday.
Idabel enters play with a 9-14 overall mark. Idabel won three straight games over Beggs, Antlers and Heavener after losing in a district tournament game.
