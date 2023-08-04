On Tuesday, Aug. 8 it will officially be National Pickleball Day in Tahlequah.
While it is nationally already Pickleball Day across the country, Mayor Suzanne Myers will sign a proclamation making it official. Myers will be at Kaufman Park to sign the proclamation.
Pickleball was first brought to Tahlequah about two years ago after Jim Baum played out of state, and decided to bring it to Cherokee County.
The signing will take place at 6 p.m. on Aug., 8 at Kaufman Park.
