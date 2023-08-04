Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours. High 101F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.