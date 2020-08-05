Northeastern State athletics was handed another big blow Wednesday afternoon.
The NCAA announced it will be cancelling all fall sports championships for Division II. For NSU, the decision will affect football and men’s and women’s soccer.
“No question it’s a tough pill, to say the least for our student-athletes in football, men's soccer, and women's soccer,” said Don Vieth, NSU Assistant Athletics Director, Strategic Communications. “One of the directions from the NCAA Board of Governors in their announcement today was to have a 50% sponsorship threshold to conduct a fall championship. As of today, 11 of the 23 Division II conferences have announced they would not compete during the traditional fall season. The MIAA and its members were in the minority in gearing up for a fall season, and the numbers weren't there to meet the threshold. One of the biggest hopes within the MIAA membership was that the championships would play in a condensed format this fall or moved in the spring. With today's announcement by the NCAA, the only postseason opportunities would be within a league tournament.”
The RiverHawks are scheduled to open their football season against Missouri Southern on Oct. 3 at Doc Wadley Stadium after postponements for games over the first three weeks were made by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association on July 20.
The men’s soccer team is scheduled to open its season on Oct. 2 against Rogers State in Claremore, and the women’s soccer team is scheduled to open on Oct. 2 at Central Missouri.
All MIAA schools will be limited to regular season and conference tournament schedules only, but Wednesday’s decision could lead to the complete cancelation of fall sports.
MIAA athletic directors are scheduled to meet Thursday and a call with campus presidents is scheduled for Aug. 13, although that could come at an earlier date.
MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy released a statement on Twitter after the decision was by the NCAA: “Sad day @NCAADII Fall Sports and the talented coaches and student-athletes in @MIAA. We will have a formal statement in the next few days after our leadership meets to discuss today’s announcement by the NCAA Bd to create national testing requirements in all 3 divisions.”
The Division II Presidents Council stated, “NCAA Division II championships in fall sports for the 2020-21 academic year have been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the related administrative and financial challenges of hosting the fall championships at any point in the upcoming academic year.”
More from Wednesday’s statement by the NCAA:
The Division II Presidents Council made the decision at its quarterly meeting today after the NCAA Board of Governors directed schools and conferences in each division to meet specific requirements if they are to conduct NCAA fall sports during the preseason, regular season and postseason. Further, each division was directed by the Board of Governors yesterday to determine its ability to meet those requirements to conduct fall championships. These directives include that all member institutions apply the resocialization principles to fall sports and set a 50% sponsorship threshold for a fall sport championship to be conducted, among other requirements. As of Wednesday, 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had announced they will not compete during the traditional fall season.
This Presidents Council decision impacts the division’s fall championships: men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the Division II Presidents Council. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”
The Board of Governors will make decisions regarding winter and spring sports and related 2020-21 championships at a later date.
