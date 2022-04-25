Near the top

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties.
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware
Counties.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey.
* WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's
Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to
residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised.
Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County
line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties.
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware
Counties.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah.
* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging
Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs
Bridge near Eagles Bluff may be threatened. Extreme turbulence
makes the river too hazardous for floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.8 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Sequoyah High School fishers Matthew Lucas and Carl Robbins captured second place at a High School Bassmaster Tournament recently at Keystone Lake.
featured
Near the top
Sequoyah High School fishers Matthew Lucas and Carl Robbins captured second place at a High School Bassmaster Tournament Saturday at Keystone Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.