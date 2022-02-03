NEW ADDITIONS: RiverHawks sign 39 in 2022 recruiting class

Northeastern State pieced together another large signing class Wednesday on National Signing Day.
The RiverHawks, who went 2-9 last season under head coach J.J. Eckert and ended a 25-game winless drought, received 39 signatures, and 23 of those are from Oklahoma high schools.
“When you look at it, it’s obviously a class that has a lot of talent in it,” Eckert said Wednesday. “And really, we were focusing on making sure we were able to find great, great, great football players, but we were trying to make sure we found high character and great people as well.”
“That’s super exciting,” Eckert said of signing 23 in-state players. “Me being from Oklahoma and having a chance to play high school and college football in Oklahoma, that’s a big deal. You take a lot of pride in that, so obviously we wanted to make sure that was a big emphasis again.”
The 2022 class includes a combined 15 players on the offensive and defensive lines, which, like years past, was Eckert’s primary focus.
“It’s always going to start there for us,” Eckert said. “I just feel like it’s a model because if you can run the football pretty good, stop the run and be pretty efficient at quarterback, you will probably find some success. We’ve got to continue to develop in those two areas. We play in a physical conference, so you’ve got to be able to run the football and stop the run. We’ve made strides in those areas, but we’re still not there yet.”
All six offensive linemen that inked are Oklahoma high school products. They include Cayson Badley (Ponca City), Cannon Howard (Collinsville), Jay Mitchell (Tecumseh), Shemmei Stephens (Seminole), Omarion Warrior (Checotah) and Maximus Wrather (Yukon).
On the defensive line, NSU picked up Elijah Clouse (Pocola), Dyshaun Grigsby (Greenville, Texas), Damon Hinchey (Norman North), Tyler Lorenzen (Moore), James Maguire (Piedmont), Ty McHenry (Sallisaw), Willie Sanders III (Bossier City, Louisiana), Lequinetin Searcy (Daingerfield, Texas) and Dylan Sebock (Midwest City).
The RiverHawks added nine skill players on offense. Wide receiver additions include Will Bergner (Marlow), Devin Blayney (Lee’s Summit, Missouri) and Glenny Jones (Jenks). Running backs are Malik McMurtrey (Tahlequah), Darryl Kattich (Cedarville, Arkansas) and Demajah Riley (Shreveport, Louisiana). Tight ends include Dean Odom (Poteau), Da’Monn Sanders (Tulsa Union) and Blade Todd (Muskogee).
Northeastern State signed six linebackers and eight defensive backs. Linebackers include Gabe Brown (Sand Springs), Kaizen Burrows (Mabank, Texas), Derek Larison (Riverton, Kansas), Kaiden Roden (Rowlett, Texas), Wyatt Stephens (Celina, Texas) and Kyle Wilson (Marlow). Defensive backs are Juwan Dancy (Midwest City), Traland McClure (Conway, Arkansas), Ja’Toney McGhee (Camden, Arkansas), KJ Owens (Little Rock, Arkansas), Lane Steele (Washington), Ashton Waller (Conway, Arkansas) and Rickie Williams (Texarkana, Arkansas).
The RiverHawks also added kicker Chase Edwards (Stillwater).
“I think more than anything, there's some people in this group that have been a part of great high school programs,” Eckert said of the overall class. “You want to recruit to that. There are guys here that have been a part of some state championship teams, and that helps as far as having a blueprint of where you’re trying to get.”
Tahlequah product Malik McMurtrey stays home: Tahlequah standout Malik McMurtrey was one of three running backs to ink with Northeastern State Wednesday.
McMurtrey, the District 5A-4 Running Back of the Year, rushed for 832 yards and found the end zone nine times on the ground in his final season with the Tigers. He also had eight receptions for 128 yards with a TD.
“Malik’s a great person and he’s got a lot of upside,” Eckert said. “He has a chance to be a really, really solid running back. I believe he’s a physical back that runs with a passion, catches the ball really well out of the backfield, and he puts a lot of time and energy into that strength and conditioning program. We feel really fortunate to be able to get Malik, and we’re excited about the future with him.”
