Marcus Klingsick has a different feel for the Tahlequah boys’ basketball program going into year two as head coach.
Klingsick is now more comfortable and more familiar.
“We’ve talked several times about having a slow start last season and I think part of that is being a new coach to the program, getting to know the players,” said Klingsick, whose team will be competing on the Class 6A level this season. “This year, I know what players I’ve got and what they can do. That’s going to be nice. We’re always talking about getting off to a much better start. I think it’s going to be much better this year.”
The Tigers, who opened their season Monday with a 59-33 win over Lorena (Texas), went 13-10 overall in Klingsick’s first season and got progressively better as the season went along. They had a season-best four-game winning streak during the last half of the season and won five of their last seven games.
Having Tyler Joice and Hayden Smith as returning starters will aid in Klingsick’s comfort level.
Joice, who just helped lead the Tahlequah football team to the Class 5A playoffs as the starting quarterback, understands Klingsick’s system and can do a lot of things on the basketball court.
“That’s exactly what he does. He’s kind of the glue that holds us all together,” Klingsick said. “If he needs to score, he can do that, but he knows that he needs to just get the ball to the people who need it. He’s one of those guys that makes everybody better. He’s looked a little more aggressive than he did last year getting to the basket, so I think that’ll make him even better.”
The senior point guard averaged 5.3 points and was second on the team with 5.1 rebounds. Joice also averaged a team-high 3.6 assists and recorded 23 steals.
Smith, a difference maker near the basket, became a full-time starter as a sophomore after showing flashes as a freshman. The 6-foot-6 forward led the team in scoring (15.9 points) and rebounds (8.4). Smith shot a team-high 57.6 percent overall on 257 attempts and finished with 26 blocked shots.
Smith has added another element to his game with his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter.
“From what I’ve seen up to this point, he’s gone to another level,” Klingsick said. “With a lot of hard work, he’s added in a perimeter shot. He can go to the 3-point line and knock it down. We’re still trying to slow him down in the post, but he’s gotten better. His post moves are improving. He’s just continued to make strides all around, and hopefully he’ll keep doing that.”
What fits around Joice and Smith is the big question. They’re the only two returning starters.
The Tigers have to replace guards Trey Young, Qua’shon Leathers and Tyson Louie, and forward Hayden Wagers, each of whom appeared in at least 19 games.
Young was second on the team scoring, averaging 10.4 points per game, and led Tahlequah with 36 made 3-pointers.
Leathers had 29 makes from 3-point territory and was the Tigers’ top defender, finishing with a team-high 32 steals.
Wagers averaged 7.5 points and nearly five rebounds per game.
Guard/forward Cale Matlock figures to play a much bigger role this season. Matlock played in 21 games as a sophomore and finished with nine points in Monday’s season debut. Klingsick is also high on sophomore newcomer Donovan Smith, who can play either at the guard or forward spot.
“I think Cale and Donovan are both guys that can shoot the ball well,” Klingsick said. “They’re also both guys that can guard 1-5, and they can also go down low and post up if they need to. They may be on the floor at the same time, or they may be in and out for each other.”
Shaun Young will look to fill the void left by his brother, Trey Young. Shaun, a junior, played in games as a sophomore last season where he connected on five of his nine shot attempts, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range.
Klingsick hopes Shaun Young can replicate his brother’s perimeter shooting from last season.
“In the offseason, we put a big emphasis on shooting,” Klingsick said. “Trey was a good shooter for us last year, but as a team we didn’t shoot very well. We’re shooting a lot better right now across the board. But I think we’re going to need his brother, Shaun, to step into that role. If we had a shooting contest, he’d probably be the one to win most of the time. He’s a pretty good pure shooter.”
Also back with game experience from last season are forwards Jaxon Stickles and Christian Garcia, and guards Cade Matthews, Brycen Smith, Cade Mashburn, Braylon McDowell and Bryson Page. Stickles has the most experience from the group, playing in 13 games as a junior.
Other newcomers that Klingsick are counting on include guards Zeke Guerrero and guard Luis Santana.
The biggest challenge for the Tigers this season will be the jump to 6A.
“We’ve seen already…with just the feel I’ve gotten, I think this team can be better than it was last year,” Klingsick said. “Obviously we’ve got new people, but we’re way ahead now than we were at this time last year. We’ve got so much more stuff in. The kids are doing a great job. They’ve got great attitudes.
“Making the jump to 6A will be a big difference but it won’t really hit us until the playoffs. In-season tournaments will be the only time we play 6A teams. We’ve got to keep thinking that when we get to the playoffs, we’ve got to be ready. We’re trying to work our way towards that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.