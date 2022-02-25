Tahlequah will be heading in a different direction when it opens its 2022 baseball season Tuesday in Claremore.
The Tigers will be participating in Class 6A and will be under new leadership.
Sam Nelson takes the reins as new head coach, replacing Bret Bouher. Nelson will be the third head coach in the last four years. Hired last May, Nelson was the head coach at Glenpool the previous three years and was also an assistant coach on Bishop Kelley’s 2018 Class 5A State Championship team.
Tahlequah went 13-20 in Bouher’s only full season after the Tigers had a muted 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Nelson feels the biggest upside to his first group is the unity.
“The major thing to me is how close the guys are,” Nelson said. “They play other sports together, they’re friends outside of baseball. It’s nice to have a group that gets along so well and that pulls for each other. That’s one thing that we really do like about our team.”
The Tigers must replace three of their four top hitters in the lineup from a year ago, but Nelson likes the talent he has in place.
“There’s a lot of talent,” he said. “We think that potentially each day we can roll out a starting lineup that’s a plus-high school player at every position. The guys have been really working hard and they’re just a really fun group to be around.”
Tahlequah will be without its top two pitchers, Tanner Christian and Caleb Davis, who are now playing on the collegiate level. Also gone are first baseman Brody Bouher and Shaw Thornton.
But the Tigers return a good amount of experience in senior catcher Tyler Joice, sophomore catcher Luke Chaffin, senior infielder Parker Lane, junior outfielder Dylan Leep, and sophomore infielders Race Stopp, Eli Gibson and Jacob Morrison. Senior Aiden Mapps, junior Bennett Sams, and sophomores Native Yahola, Brayden Northington, Brody Younger and Jack Vance are also expected to contribute.
“We have a lot of good athletes on the field,” Nelson said. “We have a lot of speed, and I haven’t really had that before. Offensively, we have a good mix. We have two or three guys that are going to be boppers, but other than that we’re going to work counts and hope to get on base.”
Leep and freshman Beckett Robinson are two of the guys in the lineup that has Nelson excited.
“We have two or three guys, especially with Beckett Robinson and Dylan Leep, that can hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Nelson said. “They’ll be gap-to-gap hitters. We have some other guys that are singles hitters and who can work the count.”
Pitching is Nelson’s biggest concern. Nelson will work with freshman Levi Kelly, Yahola, Northington, Brycen Smith, Stopp, Morrison and sophomore Matt Talburt.
“Pitching depth will be our biggest challenge,” Nelson said. “Most of our pitchers are sophomores and freshmen. We’re throwing them into the fire. Levi’s been our top arm so far, Native Yahola is right behind him, and Brayden Northington will be another one of our top arms. we have a lot of guys, we’re just not really experienced.”
After their opener against Claremore, the Tigers will visit Grove Friday, March 4 and travel to Owasso Saturday, March 5. Tahlequah’s home opener is scheduled for Monday, March 7 against End.
