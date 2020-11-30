Tahlequah will begin a new era Tuesday when it opens its 2020-21 basketball season at Skiatook.
It’ll be an era with new head coach Marcus Klingsick, and it’ll be an era without one of the most prolific scorers in program history in Jaxon Jones.
The Tigers made a big splash last year, reaching the state tournament for the first time in 11 years under former head coach Duane Jones and senior star Jaxon Jones. They posted an 18-9 overall record and a 10-4 Metro Lakes Conference mark.
Jaxon Jones, last season’s Metro Lakes Conference Player of the Year and who is now at Northeastern State, led the Tigers in scoring (19 points per game), rebounding (5.0), assists (3.9) and shot 43.9 percent overall from the floor and 41.1 percent from 3-point range where he averaged 3.3 makes per contest.
Klingsick, hired on June 11, won’t be starting from complete scratch, although there’s five other players — Tanner Christian, Kooper McAlvain, Simeon Armstrong, Hunter Brinkley and David Burdine — that are gone after playing significant roles last season. The Tigers must replace 68 percent of their scoring.
Tahlequah returns experienced players in Hayden Wagers, Tyler Joice, Qua’shon Leathers and rising sophomore Hayden Smith. Joice and Leathers just joined the team last week after the completion of football season.
Wagers, who had the game-winning basket against Durant last February to put the Tigers in the state tournament, is the top returning scorer at 7.2 points. Wagers, a senior guard/forward, was second in rebounding at 4.5 per game and shot 45.2 percent overall.
“Hayden is getting better,” Klingsick said. “We’re working on his shooting and he just needs to get where he’s confident in his shot. He’s going to have to be more a part of the offense. He’s a good passer, but sometimes he needs to be the guy to shoot it.”
Joice should benefit from his time as Tahlequah’s starting quarterback from a leadership standpoint. Last year, the junior guard averaged 3.5 points and 2.4 assists.
“Tyler, I think, is just going to be a great leader,” said Klingsick. “He’s probably going to be one of our best rebounders, and I think he’s going to be the guy with the ball in hands to get things going offensively.”
Leathers was the glue to the defense as a junior guard. He averaged a team-high 1.8 steals and was fourth in scoring (5.3 points).
“Qua’shon is just a great defensive player,” Klingsick said. “If their best player is a guard, I think he’ll be on him. I just think he’s a different presence and will ratchet up the intensity on defense.”
Smith made his presence during the second half of the season as a freshman. The 6-foot-6 forward played in 11 games, averaging 2.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.
“He’s a lot more comfortable with his back to the basket,” Klingsick said. “I think his footwork is really amazing. He’s come a long way just from watching film of him last year. You can tell he’s just a sophomore, but he’s got the moves and he’s got the size. You don’t see too many sophomores that are posts and are as good as he is right now. The sky's the limit for him.”
There’s also a group of newcomers, led by senior guard Trey Young, that Klingsick will rely heavily on.
Young is a dynamic guard who sat out last season after moving back to Tahlequah from Wagoner.
“When we’re talking about returning starters, he would’ve been out on the floor quite a bit last year,” Klingsick said. “He’s probably going to be one of our leading scorers this year. He can drive to the basket, and right now, he’s probably one of our best shooters. He can do a lot of things.”
Others expected to contribute are Tyson Louie, Bryson Page, Xzavion Sheppard, Cale Matlock and Jaxon Stickels. Senior Walker Scott, a Sequoyah transfer who sat out last season, can begin play in January.
Following Tuesday’s season opener at Skiatook, Tahlequah will host Grove in a 7:30 p.m. start Friday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
“I think we’re going in the right direction,” said Klingsick, who has 24 years of coaching experience. “I think we’re still kind of growing and getting better. There’s a lot of talent coming back, but a lot these guys haven’t played at this level. Hopefully we’re ready to go on Tuesday.”
