NEW LEADER: Hulbert hires Craig Laird as head football coach

The Hulbert Riders football team will have a new head coach this fall, Craig Laird, a long-time football coach in Arkansas. Laird had been the defensive coordinator at Prairie Grove, Arkansas for the past 22 years, where he has helped lead the Prairie Grove Tigers to the state playoffs numerous times, and at least once to the semifinals.
Laird said he saw the opening posted in late December, and applied for it, and interviewed in January. He is 52 years old, and attended high school at CAC, Central Arkansas Christian in Little Rock, where he graduated in 1988.
He attended Harding University, where he played baseball for two years, then after graduating, began coaching with his father for two years back at CAC. He attended Henderson State as a graduate assistant, coaching receivers, thinking he might want to become a college coach.
However, he changed directions, going to Nashville, Arkansas, as head junior high football coach for two years.
"After that, I became the head coach at West Fork in 1997," Laird said. "That's when I met you." After a two-year stint at West Fork, Laird spent a year as head coach at Palestine-Wheatley, and said he loved it.
"When I was hired at Prairie Grove, (2000) I really hated to leave Palestine-Wheatley," he said. "But, I just couldn't pass up the chance I was being offered."
Laird was fortunate to be the DC under head coach Danny Abshier, who is now the longest tenured active football coach in Arkansas. "I learned so much about dealing with kids, how to handle situations, from Coach Abshier," Laird said.
"I am retiring from Arkansas with full retirement, and I see this as a great opportunity to keep doing what I love to do," he said.
Laird's wife is a teacher at Prairie Grove, and will continue her teaching there. The couple have three children, all graduated from Prairie Grove. Their oldest son, Zeke is a West Point grad, their daughter Landry, is a pediatric physical therapist in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and their youngest son, Knox, is in the ROTC program at Harding, and he wants to be a coach, as well.
Laird said he didn't know what else he will be teaching or doing at Hulbert school. "I might be Dean of Students like I am here, they said I might be teaching anything from history, to chemistry, we just don't know yet," he said.
Hulbert Athletic Director Jordan Hill said as soon as they interviewed Laird, they knew he was the one they wanted and needed at Hulbert. "We are very blessed to have Craig Laird come onto our staff and take over our football program," Hill said. "We had a lot of applications, a lot of people recommended to us, but Coach Laird just stuck out to us.
"As soon as we met him, we knew there was something special about him," Hill added. "Our program, with our revolving door of head coaches for the past several years, we knew Laird was not going to be one of those.
"He's been making the hour-and-a-half drive over here almost every afternoon to be with our kids last hour, sometimes staying around until 5:00 p.m. or later to be with our high school athletes," he said. "He's been in the hallways, recruiting kids for football next fall.
"We're noticing how dedicated he is, how much he wants to actually be here, the kids are starting to notice it, and I think some of the community are starting to notice it too," Hill said.
Current Hulbert head baseball coach Cody Hubbard has been tabbed by Laird as the defensive coordinator for the Riders. "I really like Coach Laird. I can tell he's really energetic, and that's what we need here," Hubbard said. "I think he's going to really give our program the boost we need."
So, when you go to Hulbert football games this fall, and see a person running up and down the sidelines, hollering out instructions, and looking as if he were a junior high player, relax. That ball of fiery energy is Craig Laird, the biggest little spitfire of a football coach most people will ever see.
