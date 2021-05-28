Sam Nelson is next in line to lead the Tahlequah High School baseball program.
Nelson was named Tigers’ head coach on May 11, replacing Bret Bouher, who just completed his first full season after a COVID-19 shortened 2020.
Nelson, who is now the third head coach for Tahlequah since 2018, was the head coach at Glenpool the previous three years and is where he got his head coaching career started.
The Tigers, coming off a 13-20 season and fifth-place finish in District 5A-4 under Bouher, also had two years with Nathan Frisby in charge. Frisby left for the same position at Hilldale following the 2019 season.
Nelson played high school baseball at Coweta where he was an All-District selection as a senior in 2012 as a pitcher. He then held assistant coaching positions at Metro Christian, Lincoln Christian and Bishop Kelley. Nelson was the pitching coach for Bishop Kelley’s 2018 Class 5A State Championship team.
At Glenpool, Nelson guided the Warriors to a 16-22 overall record this past season. Glenpool went 5-7 in District 5A-3, and advanced to a regional tournament championship game where it fell to Coweta. The Warriors posted regional tournament wins over Skiatook and Tulsa Will Rogers, and posted notable regular season wins against state runner-up Bishop Kelley, Collinsville and Duncan.
“I think the biggest thing is that every program he’s been involved with has been successful,” Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud said. “He took an average Glenpool program and made them competitive and was a part of a state championship at Bishop Kelley.”
Nelson is familiar with the Tahlequah baseball program from his playing days in Coweta, and with his time as a student at NSU. His wife, Meagan, also has family from Tahlequah.
“Those were all definite draws to come here,” Nelson said on Thursday. “I played against Tahlequah every year being from Coweta and then coaching at the 5A level like I have. I just always thought this was a beautiful place and a great community. This is also a program that should be competing for 5A state championships.
“I’m really excited. There’s a lot of baseball tradition here. I know I’ve coached against some great players and great coaches and just thought this would be a place that I would be really interested in. It’s a place where I feel like we can build something really special.”
Cohesion inside the program has been a struggle for Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud.
“Continuity is what we’re looking for,” Cloud said. “Baseball is our sport where we’ve had some turnover, and when we were looking at applicants, we were looking for somebody that could give us five, six, seven years of continuity. Hiring a young guy that’s just getting into his coaching career, I think that’s what we were after.”
“I’ve got to build a really cool relationship with Coach Cloud,” Nelson said. “We’ve known each other for a couple of years now, and whenever we sat down and talked, continuity was something he was obviously looking for. There’s been a list of head coaches that have been here, and I think he was looking for somebody who was really wanting to establish a culture. I think he was looking for someone who really wants to teach the game and have some standards and expectations like some of the other sports programs here.”
The Tigers lose three seniors who are going on to play on the collegiate level. Tanner Christian and Caleb Davis are moving on to Rose State College, and Brody Bouher will continue his career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
Nelson, who added assistants Dylan Thurber and Jarett Gage and will continue with assistant Rusty Dillard, will have a large group of players returning in 2022 that had game experience this past season. Thurber was previously an assistant under Darren Briggs at Sallisaw, and Gage played under Gerald Osborne at Pryor and won a state championship as a shortstop in 2019.
Key returnees for the Tigers include Tyler Joice, Luke Chaffin, Dylan Leep, Eli Gibson, Race Stopp, Jacob Morrison, Aiden Mapps, Parker Lane, Robert Holt and Bennett Sams, among others.
“I’ve been blessed to be around them,” Nelson said. “We had our first summer game together, and there’s a lot of talent here. We’ve had over 30 kids out this summer, and just watching them, you can tell there’s some tools we can work with. They seem excited and energetic to be out here with us, and you can tell they really care about each other. There’s already that family niche that’s going on.”
“[Sam] wants to win and expects to win, and I don’t think we’ll settle for anything less than someone who wants that,” Cloud said. “He’s got a good core of the team that’s coming back, and I think he can build on that.”
