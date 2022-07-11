The Hulbert Riders diamond teams will be under new coaches this year, according to Hulbert Athletic Director Jordan Hill.
The softball program came open a couple of months ago, and the baseball program came open after school was out this year.
“We’re excited to announce Ramsey Arnall as our new softball head coach, and John Rozell as our new baseball head coach,” Hill said.
Both are locals, with Arnall being a Hulbert and NSU graduate, andRozell having been at Tenkiller School for the past few years.
“Ramsey is a Hulbert grad, and he just graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from NSU. He’ll be taking over the girls’ softball program, both fastpitch and slow pitch,” Hill said. “He’s been with the program for a couple of years as assistant coach.
“He gets along so well with the girls, they know who he is, what he expects and everything, so we’re really excited about him taking over as head coach of the program,” Hill said.
“We’re really excited about getting John Rozell as our new head baseball coach,” he continued. “Our baseball job got vacated a little bit late in the game, so, when John put in his resume, we were really excited to see that.
“He’s a baseball guy. He played baseball at a high level, collegiately, he’s been at Tenkiller, he’s coached at Boys and Girls Club, and he’s also a pastor,” Hill said. Rozell is the pastor of Barber Baptist Church in Welling.
“I was away on mission trips to Hungary and Serbia during the interviewing process,” Hill said, “but our parents, the board, the staff, our athletes are all super excited to have John here.
“He has a son who’s very talented, in junior high, and John is excited to be able to coach his son’s junior high team,” he said.
“We’re really excited about the new hires we’re bringing in,” Hill said. “We just interviewed another coach we may be bringing in who will help us in several areas.
“We’re trying to put the right people in the right areas, who can really be effective, not only in the classroom, and on the court, or field, or wherever, but we want to invest in their lives, invest in their well-being,” he continued, “to be the best they can be in their lives, along with their parents, and I think we’re on the right track, doing the right thing to be good influences in those kids.
“It’s been a good interviewing process,” he said.
With the latest additions to the staff, the Hulbert head coaching staff is now complete, as follows:
Football - Craig Laird
Volleyball - Breanna Hill
Fastpitch softball - Ramsey Arnall
Girls’ basketball – Joseph McClure
Boys’ basketball – Jordan Hill
Girls’ track – Breanna Hill
Boys’ track – Jordan Hill
Baseball – John Rozell
Golf – Nick Pruitt
"With the coaches we have in place right now we have a chance to not only improve from last year, but make some noise, yes, for sure," Hill said. "We're blessed and excited about the school year ahead!"
