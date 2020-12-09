The Tahlequah Invitational basketball tournaments, set to begin Thursday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, will have big changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s format is much different than past years. There will be pool play over the first two days rather than a bracket format, and there are six teams in the fields rather than eight.
“It’s definitely a different format,” Tahlequah girls’ head coach David Qualls said on Tuesday. “For one, we’re just excited we get to play in it and host three more games. Our tournament, traditionally, has always been one of the tougher early-season tournaments.”
The Class 5A third-ranked Lady Tigers, down a spot from last week’s No. 2 ranking, open up against 5A No. 7 Tulsa Will Rogers at 6 p.m. Thursday, while the No. 15 Tigers take on Oklahoma City Storm in Thursday’s finale at 7:30 p.m. The Storm replaced Sallisaw Wednesday evening.
On Friday, the Lady Tigers will face Sallisaw at 6 p.m., and the Tigers will play Muskogee at 7:30 p.m.
Other opening day matchups include Sallisaw/Muskogee (girls) in the first game at noon, Harding Charter/McAlester (girls) at 3 p.m., McAlester/Muskogee (boys) at 1:30 p.m., and Bixby/Tulsa East Central at 4:30 p.m.
Other day two matchups include McAlester/Will Rogers (girls) at noon, Muskogee/Harding Charter (girls) at 3 p.m., East Central/McAlester (boys) at 1:30 p.m., and Bixby/Sallisaw at 4:30 p.m.
Lady Tigers enter on a good start: Tahlequah has put together two strong performances to open the season.
The Lady Tigers (2-0) hammered Skiatook, 86-42, on the road in the season opener on Dec. 1, and followed with a 53-43 win over 4A No. 6 Grove in their home opener at the TMAC on Dec. 4.
“We like where we’re at, and we’ve talked about our depth and our balance,” Qualls said. “We’ve been good with our pressure defense and getting offensive buckets from our defense. This has become a fun group to watch, a fun group to coach. They’re really, really competitive in practice every day, and it carries over to the games.”
Tahlequah has received balanced production on the offensive end where it’s had a combined seven players reach double figures.
Against Skiatook, senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk had a career-high 24 points, 12 of those on 3-pointers, while Tatum Havens added 15 points in her Tahlequah debut. Faith Springwater contributed with 13 points, and Lily Couch came off the bench to score 11.
Lydia McAlvain led the way against Grove with 13 points, while Fishinghawk followed with 12 and freshman Kori Rainwater closed with 10 in her second career game.
The Lady Tigers have connected on 17 3-pointers through two games. Fishinghawk has knocked down a team-high eight, Havens has three, and both McAlvain and Couch have a pair.
Will Rogers (3-0) is also off to an impressive start with back-to-back wins over 16th-ranked Bishop Kelley (49-47) and No. 20 Tulsa Memorial (49-36) to begin the season. In their last outing, the Lady Ropers defeated Tulsa East Central, 72-18.
“They’ve been in the Class 5A State Tournament the last two years and they’re ranked seventh right now,” Qualls said. “This will be our first 5A opponent. You get a top 10 team [Grove] and then you get a No. 7 team in Will Rogers that’s kind of been a staple on the east side as far as getting to the state tournament. It’ll be a good measuring stick for us to see where we’re at.”
Sallisaw enters the invitational at 0-2 with losses to 3A No. 5 Roland (82-33) and 4A No. 14 Muldrow (48-30).
Tigers look to bounce back: Tahlequah will try to get back in the win column after falling to Grove, 46-43, in its home opener at the TMAC on Dec. 4.
The Tigers, who won convincingly over Skiatook, 69-38, in their season opener on the road, are 1-1 under first-year head coach Marcus Klingsick.
Tahlequah fell off drastically on the offensive end against Grove where it shot 39 percent and made just 2 of 14 from behind the 3-point arc. Against Skiatook, the Tigers shot over 50 percent overall and had four players reach double figures. Only senior guard Trey Young finished in double figures against Grove with 12 points.
Two of Tahlequah’s starters — Tyler Joice and Leathers — haven’t been in the gym a lot since coming over from an extended football season.
“We just haven’t been together very much, and all together at the same time too much,” Klingsick said. “That’ll come, I think. They’re learning...even [Monday] we went over some stuff and got the offense down a little bit better. We’ve only had a couple of practices so far with everybody in there. I think we’re going to get better and better as we go.”
Against Skiatook, senior guard Qua’shon Leathers led with 18 points. Hayden Wagers and Hayden Smith each had 13 points, and Young finished with 12.
Klingsick has been more pleased with the defensive play.
“I really think our defense has been pretty good,” he said. “We went back and fixed a couple of things, and I told our guys we’re really close to being pretty good defensively.”
Oklahoma City Storm fell to 5A second-ranked Del City, 57-46, on Tuesday.
Friday’s opponent, Muskogee, defeated 5A No. 6 Sapulpa, 70-48, in its home opener on Tuesday.
