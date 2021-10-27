Tahlequah was searching for answers not long ago.
The Tigers were in the midst of an identity crisis.
They were struggling to get out of their own way.
They were forced to play a number of underclassmen due to significant injuries to key starters.
It all came crashing down in a 31-14 loss to Pryor to open District 5A-4 play Sept. 24 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers were a sinking ship, and head coach Brad Gilbert took a lot of the blame.
“If you look back at week four and where we were, we weren’t a very good football team,” Gilbert said on Monday. “It started with me. I wasn’t doing the job I was hired to do. That game against Pryor came as an eye-opening moment for us. We weren’t very good for a lot of different reasons. We were just honest with the players and weren't finger pointing at them.”
A lot has changed since then.
The Tigers found their path.
Then came the wins.
They followed the Pryor loss with a commanding 61-6 win over Tulsa Nathan Hale.
They came from 14 points down at halftime to defeat Sapulpa, 21-14.
They rallied late to beat Claremore, 21-14.
They then put everything together in one nice package last week in a 47-13 rout of Glenpool at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers went from a 2-2 start and showing signs of not being a playoff-caliber team to becoming a team that is 6-2 and being a force to be reckoned with.
“We made some changes, and the players embraced them,” Gilbert said. “Every day since then it seems we’ve made progress in, if not in one area, multiple areas. I give a lot of credit to our staff and to those young men. It’s been great to see over the last four weeks.”
Gilbert went back to the roots that helped establish the program.
“It’s all the details within a program that allow you to be successful — straighten the locker room up, your locker being a certain way, you toe the line, if you’re late to a meeting you’re punished for it,” he said. “It’s just all the details we’ve done forever and what gave this program a foundation. What I got concerned about was all the injuries that were occurring, who’s going to play, the x’s and o’s. In reality those things are important, but they’re not near as important as those details. We went back to that, and it’s been good and refreshing for me.”
The performance against Glenpool was the pinnacle of Tahlequah’s season to this point.
Senior quarterback Tyler Joice and senior running back Malik McMurtrey spearheaded an offense that produced a season-best 497 total yards behind a vastly improving offensive line consisting of Kyron Tobey, Bryce Anderson, Luis Hernandez, Brycen Smith, Tate Whittmore and Braxton Rooster. The Tigers were 13 of 14 on third downs.
Five different receivers — Jacob Morrison, Race Stopp, Beckett Robinson, Cale Matlock and McMurtrey — combined for 14 receptions, 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Five defensive players — Brayden Northington, Coda Bunch, Aidan Glynn, Jayden Moore and Hunter Clay — recorded eight tackles or more. Jonathan Davis, Clay and Glynn were in on quarterback sacks, and Dylan Leep had an interception in the end zone.
“We finally put four quarters together against Glenpool and played well in all three phases,” Gilbert said.
There were a lot of great moments in Tahlequah’s dominating outing.
But Gilbert remembers one very special moment. It came on Tahlequah’s final touchdown when the game was already decided.
It was a team moment.
“I think probably the highlight was Josh Richardson’s touchdown and just seeing the raw emotion and overall excitement that everybody showed for him,” Gilbert said. “Those are the moments that make everything worthwhile. All the things that we’re doing, it’s those moments right there that you really have a great appreciation for and truly know that they get it.”
Gilbert, who won his 60th career game as a head coach at Tahlequah last week, is enjoying the process and progress.
“As a coach, there’s a lot of things that you truly enjoy about the job, and one of those is just seeing what has transpired over the last four weeks…just the growth, development and maturity,” he said. “Our guys are embracing their roles and accepting them. It’s been fun.”
Tahlequah will visit winless Tulsa Memorial (0-8, 0-5) Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Tigers close the regular season Friday, Nov. 5 when they host Collinsville (8-0, 5-0) at Doc Wadley Stadium.
“We’re playing good football right now, we really are,” Gilbert said. “Hopefully we continue that, don’t relax, and stay focused. We’ve had a word of the week each week and this week it’s ‘focused’. We’re just staying focused upon the things that we can control, come out and have a good week of practice, and take it day by day.”
