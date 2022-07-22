New PBR Team Series Bull Riding League starts off July 25-26

Next week, the sports world will welcome a new league as the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) launches the PBR Team Series in Cheyenne, Wyoming, transforming the individual-by-nature sport of bull riding into one where riders band together in teams.
During the inaugural season, eight teams will compete in a 10-event, 28-game regular season. Each game will be a head-to-head, five-on-five contest against another team, whereby the team with the top aggregate score will be crowned the winner.
Among the riders selected to rosters are none other than Oklahoma bull riders Ryan Dirteater (Hulbert), Cannon Cravens (Porum), Wyatt Rogers (Coweta) and Caden Bunch (Tahlequah). While Dirteater (Nashville Stampede), Cravens (Carolina Cowboys) and Rogers (Carolina Cowboys) will all ride for out of state teams, Bunch will ride for the Sooner State’s own Oklahoma Freedom, based in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center.
