Tahlequah will try to build off its most complete performance last week against Sallisaw when it opens District 5A-4 play Friday against Pryor on homecoming night at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers, who closed non-district play with a 42-13 road win over the Black Diamonds, will enter the contest at 2-1 under head coach Brad Gilbert.
Pryor, who will also enter at 2-1, dropped its first game of the season last week in a 57-34 home loss to Grove. The Tigers have wins against Catoosa (20-10) and Gravette, Arkansas (35-14).
The two teams did not play each other last season due to COVID-19.
“We know we’ll face some challenges that we haven’t necessarily faced against Pryor,” Gilbert said.
Tahlequah got massive improvement offensively, most notably from its offensive line, against Sallisaw. The defense continued to do its part, forcing a pair of turnovers and allowing just 197 total yards.
“It was something that we needed,” Gilbert said. “We just hadn’t been able to put everything together all at one time in all phases. We felt like we did that last week. It was a point of emphasis all week, and I thought we responded really well. We needed some confidence going into district play.”
Behind a more physical offensive line, senior quarterback Tyler Joice and senior running back Malik McMurtrey were able to do more.
Joice had just eight pass attempts, but had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cale Matlock, threw for 59 yards and added 82 yards on the ground with two rushing TDs. McMurtrey rushed for a season-high 127 yards, averaged 11.5 yards per carry, and had a 7-yard scoring run. As a team, the Tigers rushed for 315 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per play.
“We found more of an identity on offense,” Gilbert said. “We were able to control the line of scrimmage the way we wanted to after not being able to do that at all before last week. Those guys are learning. There are a lot of new faces and with every week they’re going to get better.”
Through three games, Joice has completed 23 of 43 passes for 322 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Joice has 123 yards on the ground with four scores. McMurtrey leads the team in rushing with 303 yards on 37 carries (8.2 yards per carry) and has four TDs.
The Tigers are led in receiving by Matlock, who has seven receptions for 87 yards with a TD.
Defensively, Tahlequah has seven forced turnovers through three games. The Tigers are allowing 170.3 yards per game.
Sophomore linebacker Mason Watkins led Tahlequah with eight total tackles last week, while Coda Bunch finished with seven. Jayden Moore and Jacob Morrison each posted six tackles. Defensive end Brycen Smith had an interception and a fumble recovery, defensive end Jonathan Davis had a quarterback sack and a hurry, and Brayden Northington had two pass breakups.
“Those two sophomore linebackers continue to play well and get better every week,” Gilbert said. “Coda Bunch has been putting together a string of games where he’s gotten better every week, which he’s needed to. You’re seeing things here and there that have been important for the development of this football team.”
A closer look at Pryor: In its loss to Grove, Pryor produced 457 total yards of offense behind quarterback Brunk Gray, who completed 28 of 40 passes for 352 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Gray hooked up with receiver Bobby Belew 13 times for 216 yards and a score. Running back Leo Lovins led the Pryor ground game with 51 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.
The Tigers are averaging 386.3 yards of total offense through three weeks. Gray has thrown for 745 yards with three scores, Belew has 27 receptions for 431 yards with two TDs, and Lovins has rushed for 244 yards with seven touchdowns.
“They have a similar offensive style to Sallisaw, but I think Pryor’s skill set is better,” Gilbert said. “Up front they’re better. Coach [Kenny] Davis does a really good job. Pryor runs the football, but they try to put pressure on you by throwing the ball down the field vertically and they throw a lot of screens. We know that it’s important that we read our keys defensively and continue to play fast and pursue the football.”
Defensively, Ayden Ortega collected 11 tackles, including four for losses, against Grove. Pryor is allowing 273.7 yards per game. The Tigers, who have forced nine turnovers, including six interceptions, gave up 493 total yards last week against the Ridgerunners.
“Defensively, Pryor will be similar to what we saw last week as well,” Gilbert said. “Their linebackers are two good football players. Up front, they’re big and physical. Their two safeties are really good players. They’re well coached and they’re going to keep things in front of them.”
