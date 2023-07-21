Last season’s loss in the Grand American Conference Championship has resulted in a lot of turnover for Northeastern State’s soccer team.
NSU and head coach Rob Czlonka were disappointed with that ending after finishing 9-6-1. With a roster over 30, the RiverHawks have just 14 of those players returning for the 2023 season.
“This year will be very different with a new team,” said Czlonka. “We graduated a lot of guys and had some guys that weren’t a fit for us and that has been a struggle. Trying to see if everyone fits together is important. With a lot of new guys, it will be challenging.”
Once NSU can start practices on August 8, the first order of business is establishing team chemistry.
“The most important thing is chemistry and finding the right mix of guys to play,” said Czlonka. “Soccer is a sport that you can move some guys around and find a good set of connections.”
Czlonka’s new crop of talent includes a healthy mix of incoming freshmen, international players, and transfer students. Getting such a new mix will create challenges for Czlonka once practices open.
“That team chemistry bit is really important,” said Czlonka. “Getting them to understand our core values and our fundamental premises and getting them to understand that is important. Sometimes that is a lot harder than if they are good players. They can be good and not buy into our core values and those guys are almost never impactful for our team.”
Building team chemistry comes as the No. 1 goal for the start of practices.
Once practices do start there will be no time for his players to get in shape according to Czlonka. With less than a week from the start of practices, until games start, Czlonka expects his athletes to come into the first week already in tip-top shape.
“If they don’t do their fitness over the summer they will come in out of shape. Anyone that comes in out of shape is not going to be an impactful player for us,” said Czlonka.
According to Czlonka, his top players normally play in amateur leagues over the summer such as Tulsa’s United State Premier League. These players are normally housed by the teams and when not playing or practicing they normally work at soccer camps teaching the youth how the skills needed.
“It is pretty important. Most of our top players are in leagues like that,” said Czlonka. “With soccer, those guys need to go out and practice their touch a lot. You can do it alone but there are not the intricacies of playing with other people. A lot of these leagues are pretty competitive, the guys can get that type of game like pressure.”
Once the season starts, Czlonka can tell the difference between players that put in the work over the summer and those who did not.
“When they come into the season they are playing at a good level,” said Czlonka. “Their awareness is better. It is also really good for fitness, we don’t have a long run-up to the season like other sports. Soccer in college is a lot more stressful.”
After opening practice on Aug. 8, the RiverHawks kick off their season with a friendly at Oral Roberts on Aug. 12 before the first regular season game on the 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.