NEXT CHAPTER: Kruz Lynch named Keys' girls basketball head coach

The Keys Lady Cougar basketball team enjoyed a lot of success this past season, going to the state tournament for the first time since 2003, unfortunately, losing in the first round both times. For the past two years, the girls have been coached by Coach Rick Kirkhart, who, after many years of coaching, said he was retiring from coaching at the end of the season.
“We’ve really enjoyed having Rick coaching these past two years, and are going to miss him. He was a good fit for us,” Keys Athletic Director Steve Goss said. “We knew he was wanting to phase out of coaching, so, although we weren’t actually actively looking, as an AD, I always have a short list of prospects, just in case.
“Kruz Lynch was on my short list, and when Rick officially announced his retirement, we were fortunate that Kruz reached out to us,” Goss said.
Kruz Lynch is currently the head girls’ basketball coach at Porter, where he is also the head coach of the track program.
Lynch attended high school at Beggs, where he was an outstanding basketball player. “He was a player at Beggs when I was the boys basketball coach at Haskell,” Goss said, “so I’ve known about him for a long time.”
Following graduation in 2013, Lynch continued his basketball career, playing for the NSU RiverHawks for two years before transferring to Southwestern State in Weatherford where he graduated in 2017. He did his internship teaching at Oktaha, and while interning, was hired by Oktaha in 2018 as assistant coach for boys basketball, cross country, and track.
Lynch said he had several parents ask him why there was no basketball during the summer. “After people asking about summer basketball, and doing some research, I decided to organize something,” Lynch said.
In 2019, Lynch began a summer program with five young athletes. The purpose of the program was to give personal lessons, and put together a team to play games. That program, now known as Back to the Basics AAU Program, has grown to more than 100 athletes, with several various age groups/teams, and several other coaches working with Lynch. Back to the Basics is based in the Muskogee, and will continue to operate, Lynch said.
The year 2020 is not a year typically known for good things, but not everything was bad. In June, 2020, Lynch was hired at Porter Consolidated Schools as head coach for girls basketball, all ages from third grade through high school. The varsity girls’ overall record under Lynch was 33-12. They were consecutive Regent Tournament champions, the first tournament championship for the team since 2004. During those same two years, the Porter girls also finished third, and second, in the Porum Tournament, and were runners-up both years in the Mounds Tournament.
At the time of this interview, Lynch was single, but engaged. He and his betrothed, Rylie Roach, a real estate agent with Century 21, Wright Real Estate Agency in Tahlequah, are prepared to become Mr. and Mrs. Lynch, May 21. Lynch’s prospective father-in-law is the head basketball coach at Vinita, and, according to Goss, was also Goss’ boss when Goss first started coaching. Lynch has coaching in his family tree as well. His father and grandfather were both coaches, and his grandfather was an All-American basketball player “…back in the day,” Goss said.
Lynch was asked why he thought the Keys board of education chose him over others who may have been in the mix. “I think the reason I was recommended and got the job is probably the energy I have when I coach,” he said. “I’ll be standing, constantly moving, clapping, admonishing the girls, praising the girls.
“I won’t be throwing chairs, or anything like that,” he said.
Lynch is familiar with the Keys program, and its success. “Keys is in the same conference as Oktaha, and we played Keys almost every year,” he said. “I know some good pieces graduate this year, but I’ve watched them the past few years, and I feel there are still some good pieces left.
“They got a taste of the state tournament this year, and I assume they really want to play, are going to work hard,” he went on. “I think they’ll be more comfortable with playoff situations.”
Lynch said if he had the choice, he’d like to play pressure, man-up defense, and run the floor. “I know you can’t always do that,” he said. “If we need to slow down, we’ll do that. I’ll change my coaching philosophy according to what our talent dictates.
“The main thing is, we’re going to try to be tougher than our opposition every night,” he added. “We’re going to try to give ourselves an opportunity every night.”
He said if he could get all the parents together, he'd ask them to buy into the program, to buy into all the time that will be involved, all the practice. “I think the people of Keys are really excited about basketball, and I think they really do buy into the programs,” Lynch said.
Goss weighed in on the Lynch hire, saying he felt Lynch would be a good fit with the program at Keys. “Kruz is a basketball guy. He was a very good player in high school, and he played at NSU,” Goss said. “You can tell he’s very passionate, a gym rat.
“He’ll show emotion on the sidelines, but he’s very composed,” he added. “He’ll be about motivation, and care for the kids!”
Goss said if he had the opportunity to get all the Keys parents and fans together at one time, he’d tell them “…our program is in a very good position. Lynch will do what he can to better our place, and it will require hard work.
“I know this is a tough area for girls’ basketball,” he said. “There are lots of good coaches around here, and I think Lynch will be one of them. I think he’ll be here for a long time.”
