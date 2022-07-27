NEXT LEVEL: Brock Reller signs contract in Major League Baseball Draft League

Northeastern State consensus All-American Brock Reller is continuing his career as a member of the State College Spikes of the Major League Baseball Draft League.
Reller signed with the Spikes and reported to the Pennsylvania squad on July 19. He has played in four games and has a pair of doubles and five walks.
Reller was chosen a first team All-American pick by American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings after being named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association First Team and to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Second Team.
Reller hit a single-season Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association record and single-season school record 28 home runs, and broke single-season school marks in both RBIs (87) and runs scored (76) in his only season with the RiverHawks.
Reller was the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, MIAA Co-Player of the Year, an All-MIAA First Team selection, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Player of the Week (Feb. 23), NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week (Feb. 23 and April 27), and MIAA Player of the Week (Feb. 7, Feb. 21 and April 25).
Reller, a Grand Forks, N.D. native, hit .338 in 56 games, finished with six triples, an .817 slugging percentage and a .446 on-base percentage from the middle of the lineup.
He ended the season with a 15-game hitting streak, put together 22 multi-hit performances, and had five games where he hit two home runs. Reller hit for the cycle and drove in a season-high seven runs in NSU’s 15-0 win over McKendree on Feb. 19 in Tahlequah.
The MLB Draft League is a collegiate summer baseball league that began play in 2021. Created by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, the league serves as a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to each summer's MLB draft.
The RiverHawks went 38-18 overall in 2022 and advanced to their first NCAA Tournament in program history. They finished third in the MIAA with a 22-11 mark.
