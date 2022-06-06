Tahlequah has had a consistent cycle of two-year starting quarterbacks.
A new cycle will begin in 2022, and outside of three defensive line positions, the quarterback position is the biggest void to fill for the Tigers going into the summer months.
Tyler Joice anchored the spot for the past two seasons and proved to be a productive all-around performer.
Joice completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,466 yards, to go along with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 509 yards and had six TDs on the ground. As a junior, Joice threw for 1,361 yards with 14 touchdowns and added 419 yards on the ground with five scores.
Before Joice, there was Cayden Aldridge and Tate Christian, who were also rock solid as juniors and seniors.
The Tigers have had stability at the position under head coach Brad Gilbert, who led the program to a school-record eighth consecutive playoff appearance and 7-4 mark in 2021.
A trio of candidates -- Brody Younger, Beckett Robinson and Cash McAlvain -- had reps during the spring.
Younger, who will be a junior, is currently the leader of the pack. Standing at 6-foot-2, he's the most polished when it comes to game experience. As Joice's backup last year, Younger completed 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 131 yards with a pair of touchdowns and did not throw an interception.
"Brody, we believe, will be the guy for us," Gilbert said. "He had a really good spring, and he's a guy that I thought got better throughout the course of the two weeks. Obviously, there's going to be moments of growth, and a lot of times those moments aren't pleasurable, but it's a part of the process. He's going to make mistakes. We just know that early in the season, if he continues to move in the direction that he is…we as a staff, we've got to do a good job of putting him and the team in positions of success and not putting a lot on his plate early.
"He's got all of the tools. He's got the size. He's got a very good arm, a very accurate arm. He can run when we need him to. There's a lot of things he can do, and I think he's got a high ceiling. That ceiling can only be raised based on what he chooses to do."
Gilbert says the most important developmental stage for Younger is his leadership role.
"What is probably more important moving forward for him is just his leadership and developing it…becoming stronger in those areas, those areas that a lot of people take for granted," Gilbert said. "We need him to be stronger in those areas, those areas that a lot of people take for granted or may not even be aware of. It doesn't mean he has to be the leader of the football team, but there comes a responsibility with that position that you're going to have to handle yourself a certain way."
Robinson, who also plays receiver and defensive back, is one of the top athletes on the roster. Robinson made a splash in an injury-plagued freshman season. He had 11 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, and on the other side of the ball recorded 13 total tackles with an interception and a caused fumble.
"Beckett will play multiple positions," Gilbert said. "He's a versatile athlete and one of our top athletes. He's got a physicality to him. He'll probably be at quarterback in situational football. There will be situations where we have him back there because of the element that he has, being able to run the football. That doesn't necessarily mean that he will run it when he's back there, but he has that ability."
McAlvain was inserted into a quarterback role on the freshman team when Robinson went down with an injury.
"We saw some things just naturally in Cash when we put him at quarterback," Gilbert said. "He's got a lot of savvy, and we weren't proven wrong during the spring. He's got some ability. We went to (Claremore) team camp and he did some things."
Younger, Robinson and McAlvain will get another opportunity to showcase what they can do in 7-on-7 drills, beginning June 14 when the Tigers go to the Muskogee Passing League.
