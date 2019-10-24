Northeastern State is looking for bigger and better things after a resurgence last season.
The ingredients are in place.
There's experience, there's depth, and there's athleticism.
There's head coach Mark Downey, who has a proven track record of turning around programs, that's now in year three.
Phase one progress was made last season as the RiverHawks nearly doubled their win total, winning 14 games after going 8-20 in Downey's first year.
Now, can they make that next jump and land in the upper echelon of the ultra-difficult Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association?
"If things fall into place, I think we could have a chance to do that," Downey said. "I want to see this team play against other people before I get too excited."
NSU is picked to finish fifth in the MIAA Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, but near the bottom at 12th by the media.
There's that chip on the shoulder that Downey is always seeking.
"We've got to have that chip on our shoulder," he said. "If this team can take on my personality, this team could be special. "If they can play with grit, play with something to prove, that's it. We have to come play with something to prove every day. That's my job, is for my personality to come out with my team. I think we're closer to it."
Four players return that combined for 75 starts last season -- guards Caleb Smith and Bradley George, and Josh Ihek and Aaron Givens in the frontcourt.
"The talent is better, our experience is better, our depth is better," Downey said. "Hopefully that all leads to more wins and more success. I thought we did take a pretty good jump last year, but it wasn't the jump I would've liked."
The biggest losses are Tanner Mouse and Trent Cantrell, who combined to average over 23 points per game.
Smith, who landed a spot on the USA East Coast team over the summer and played in three games in Greece, was one of the top scorers in the MIAA in his debut as a junior last season. The 6-foot-2 combo guard averaged a team-high 16.7 points, good for 11th in the conference. He was an efficient scorer, shooting 46 percent overall from the floor, and averaged better than five rebounds and led the team with 30 steals.
"It's been fun to watch Caleb be a coach on the floor," Downey said. "He knows our system, helps our guys, helps our new guys with our system and with what we want.
"He just knows where he's going to score now and he's a more efficient scorer. People aren't going to be able to key on him this year. Can he get to 20 a night? I don't know. He might not have to because we've got other guys that can do it, but we know we can count on him."
Smith scored 20 points or better on six occasions, and poured in a season-high 28 against Lincoln.
George, Kendrick Thompson, junior newcomers Troy Locke, Brad Davis and DeVonta Prince, and freshman Payton Guiot complete a talented backcourt.
George led the RiverHawks with 109 assists, averaged 8.7 points and over 24 minutes as the primary point guard. Thompson could factor into the starting lineup after sitting out last year, and Locke, Davis and Prince are junior college transfers that can make immediate impacts.
Downey raved about Locke and Davis, and calls Prince is his best overall athlete.
"He is a bull in a china shop," Downey said of Locke. "We're going to have to find ways to keep him out of foul trouble, but he's a warrior and a winner that will do what it takes to win, whether it's to defend, rebound, take a charge or go get you a basket."
Downey on Davis: "He's instant offense. He's an Oklahoma kid that's a competitor. He can really, really score, really shoot it and he's got a great IQ."
Givens and Ihek are the most experienced in the frontcourt. Givens was among conference leaders with 1.1 blocked shots per game. The 6-foot-10 Muskogee product averaged 6.1 points and led the team with 153 rebounds. Ihek, at 6-foot-9, averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.
"Aaron's got it, he just doesn't show it like everybody else does," Downey said. "He tries to do everything you ask him to do. He's got your back, whether you're yelling at him or praising him. He just does everything right.
"You want Aaron to have a huge year. He's gotten better just knowing the system and where he's going to score. His motor's better and I think he's in better shape."
"We've challenged [Aaron and Josh] with their motors," Downey said. "With having those two guys there, it's a luxury...we're spoiled. You don't find two 6-9, 6-10 guys in the same class that play a lot of minutes. We want to hopefully find some time to play them together. There's not a lot of teams in our league that play two true post players, but we would like to figure out a way to play them together and use it as a strength."
Junior Iain McLaughlin is expected to start at the fourth spot. McLaughlin averaged 7.5 points for a 31-2 North Idaho College team last year.
Senior Gordon Hill returns and is the only player remaining from Downey's first year. Hill saw action in nine games last season.
"I think we've got guys that we brought in here that we share the vision with, that we share how we want to play," Downey said. "Character, chemistry and toughness is what we want to be about. That's got to come out on the floor. There's not much room for error in this league, and that's what we're trying to get through to our guys."
The RiverHawks will play at Wichita State in an exhibition on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and will open their regular season with back-to-back road games on consecutive days (Nov. 8-9) against Northwestern Oklahoma and University of Mary in the MIAA/GAC Challenge in Alva.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.