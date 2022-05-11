Northeastern State will try to stay on course Thursday in the semifinals of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Tournament.
The No. 23 RiverHawks (36-14) have strung together 18 wins over their last 20 outings, including a two-game sweep of Rogers State last weekend in the quarterfinal round at Rousey Field.
NSU, the No. 2 seed, will take on third-seeded Pittsburg State (31-19) in a scheduled 4 p.m. start at Wendell Simmons Field in Edmond.
The RiverHawks were productive at the plate like they have been all year, and solid on the mound against the Hillcats. Offensively, they scored 15 runs, collected 25 hits, belted six home runs, and had eight extra-base hits. Starting pitchers Lee Callsion and Jonathan Smithey allowed just two earned runs on nine hits across 13 innings, and relievers Dakodah Jones, Cohen Bell, Jake Bigham and Davin Pollard gave up two earned runs on four hits in five innings.
“Saturday and Sunday were a good taste of us being a complete team,” NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. “That’s the name of the game for us…just get in the dugout as quickly as we can so that we can get our offense up there and keep pressure on our opponent. That’s a recipe for success for us.”
Brock Reller and Blake Freeman were the catalysts in the lineup. Reller had five hits, including a pair of home runs, and drove in four runs. Freeman had four hits and two RBIs.
NSU took two of three games during the regular season against Pittsburg State in March. The series win was a springboard for the RiverHawks as they won 17 of their final 22 regular season games. In the three regular season matchups, the two teams combined for 70 runs.
“We were five or six games over .500 at the time,” Hendrick said. “That series really got us going. It was eye opening for us. We knew we could hit, but we don’t want to play high-scoring games. When we score a bunch we want to be able to get out of there with a run-rule or feel comfortable with what our offense has done, leading us to a win.”
Reller, the MIAA Co-Player of the Year, a three-time MIAA Baseball Athlete of the Week, and a National Player of the Week, leads all of NCAA Division II with 26 home runs, which is also a single-season MIAA record. He is hitting .338 and is second in the nation with 78 RBIs.
Freeman leads NSU with a .429 batting average and is among nation leaders in hits (87) and on-base percentage (.506).
The Northeastern State lineup has been among the nation’s elite all season.
Six NSU players — Reller, Matt Kaiser, Blaze Brothers, Collin Klingensmith, C.D. White and Brayden Rodden — have hit 10 home runs or more. Eight players — Freeman, White, Rodden, Reller, Kaiser, Klingensmith, Tucker Dunlap and Dylan Hight — are hitting over .300.
The NSU pitching staff is second in the MIAA with a 5.13 earned run average. Led by Smithey and Callison in the starting rotation, and Pollard, Bell and Bigham in the bullpen, the RiverHawks have allowed 428 hits in 421.2 innings and have 361 strikeouts and 198 walks.
“Everybody wants to talk about the offense, and I get that. I’m behind what our offense is doing and it’s been really, really special, but we have guys that can pitch it,” Hendrick said. “They’re very competitive and I think the stretch we’re on comes from being complete. We’ve won baseball games in a lot of different ways.”
Pittsburg State, winners in eight of its last 10 games, are third in the MIAA in hitting with a .326 batting average. The Gorillas are second in fielding (49 errors in 50 games) and eighth in pitching with a 6.36 ERA.
“They’re a good team,” Hendrick said. “They really like to swing it. I think success for us is going to come from keeping the ball down, keeping it in the yard and making them get multiple hits to beat us.”
Garrett McGowan and Jordan Maxson are Pittsburg State’s top two hitters. McGowan is hitting .408 with 17 home runs and has knocked in 77 runs, and Maxson is hitting .355 with 17 homers and 57 RBIs.
“We have to try and not let McGowan and Maxson change the game by leaving the yard,” Hendrick said.
“I think we’re in a great spot. We try to be real honest about what’s coming and with what’s in front of us. There’s going to be some nerves and some tough situations that get thrown our way. We want to prepare for those ahead of time. We don’t know what type of game we’re going to have to play to be successful, but we’re capable of playing any type of game.”
