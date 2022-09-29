NEXT UP: Tahlequah returns home to face Sand Springs

Tahlequah will enter on a high note against Sand Springs Friday in its return to Doc Wadley Stadium after defeating Putnam City West in its District 6A-II-1 opener last week in Oklahoma City.
The Tigers, who will go in at 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district play under head coach Brad Gilbert, have won their last two games since starting the season with losses to Sapulpa and Wagoner.
The Sandites will enter with an identical 2-2 overall mark, but are 0-1 in district play after suffering a 48-26 home setback to Muskogee last week.
“[Sand Springs] is going to be a much better opponent that’s a semifinal team from last year,” Gilbert said. “They return the bulk of their guys up front on both sides of the ball and they’re a very physical football team. They’ve been beaten by two really good teams that are unbeaten right now.”
Sand Springs defeated Sapulpa, 35-21, in its season opener, and fell to 6A-I top-ranked Bixby, 67-3, in week two.
Tahlequah is coming off an impressive second-half performance on both sides of the ball against Putnam City West as the Tigers scored 20 unanswered points and went on to post a 27-6 win.
“You’re starting to see things come into place, and these guys are starting to take ownership,” Gilbert said. “You’re starting to see some seniors like Cale Matlock being vocal and just buying into what we’re doing. They’re understanding that this is their team and they’re going to be the ones that lead us in the direction that they want to go.”
Offensively, Tahlequah finished with 381 total yards of offense and averaged just under seven yards per play. The Tigers rushed for 256 yards and had 125 yards through the air.
“Offensively, I think that’s what you’re always looking for is a balance of the run and pass,” Gilbert said. “I thought we found something in the run game. At first it was an A gap to B gap run scheme, and Darryn hit the big 50-yarder that was really the play of the game and helped us relax a little bit, calm down and go play football. They made some adjustments defensively and we started to attack them on the perimeter.”
The Tigers are led offensively by quarterback Brody Younger, running backs Josh Munoz and Darryn Spahr, receiver Beckett Robinson and tight end Brayden Northington.
Younger has completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 701 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions through his first four career starts. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 123 yards last week.
Munoz leads the Tigers in rushing yards with 291. The senior is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and has found the end zone three times. Spahr, who had a crucial 50-yard scoring run against the Patriots, has added 188 yards on 30 carries and has one TD.
Robinson has been Younger’s top go-to target. The sophomore has 22 receptions for 330 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Robinson also has 105 rushing yards on 13 carries with three scores and has a touchdown pass. Northington has 220 receiving yards on five catches, with three of those being touchdowns.
Defensively, Tahlequah gave up just 190 total yards of offense to Putnam City West. The Patriots were limited to 59 yards on the ground and the Tigers forced four turnovers and five punts. The Patriots were just 2 of 13 on third down conversions.
“Defensively, I thought we played really well,” Gilbert said. “We were getting pressure on the quarterback and we forced some turnovers. Gap sound defensive line wise was an improvement, and that was good to see. Not that those guys were making a lot of plays, but they were doing their job and they were doing it very well. The defense provided that reassurance that we would be okay.”
Sand Springs is led on offense by running back Kenneth Page, who is averaging 130 yards per game. Page has rushed for 520 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and has 10 touchdowns.
“Offensively, what stands out to you immediately is their ability to run the football,” Gilbert said. “Their tailback is a very talented football player, but up front they do a really good job.”
Quarterback Easton Webb, a freshman, has completed 33 of 49 passes for 479 yards with a pair of TDs and three interceptions. Receiver Brody Rutledge leads the Sandites’ receivers with 16 receptions for 329 yards and has two scores, and Jacob Blevins has 16 grabs for 227 yards with a touchdown.
“They will lean on the run, but those two receivers are really good,” Gilbert said. “They both have the ability to make plays, and they’ve been making a lot of plays.”
The Sandites, who have forced 10 turnovers, are led defensively by defensive lineman Dominic Ornelas, linebacker Drake Fain and defensive back Jabe Schlehuber. Ornelas leads the team with six tackles for losses and 2.5 quarterback sacks, Fain has a team-high 27 total tackles, and Schlehuber has a pair of interceptions.
“Defensively, Sand Springs is a 4-2-5, and outside of the Bixby game, they haven’t given up much in the run game,” Gilbert said. “They’re very stout in the box. Those defensive linemen and those linebackers are good football players.”
