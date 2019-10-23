Tahlequah has put itself in prime position for a district championship after an impressive three-week stretch that ended with a dominant showing at Pryor last week.
There's still more work to do.
The Tigers, who oddly enough dropped to fourth in this week's Class 5A Associated Press' Oklahoma High School Football Poll, return home to take on Tulsa East Central (2-5, 1-3) Friday in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Tahlequah's romp through its most difficult stretch included wins against Skiatook, No. 6 Collinsville and ninth-ranked Pryor -- teams that are a combined 14-7 and 8-4 in District 5A-4.
"Anytime you play those three teams in a row, it's going to be the toughest stretch of the season," Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said on Tuesday. "They were all quality opponents that play at a high level. It was a tough stretch but I think with each game we played better and better, and as a coach, it's satisfying to know that not only did we play maybe our best football up to this point during that stretch but our young men were ready for the challenge. I think we proved to everybody that we're a good high school football team."
"We're excited about where we're at, but we're not excited about this being the end-all for us," Gilbert added. "There's still games left and that's what we have to understand. It's very important that our kids keep their mind right and stay focused on the upcoming opponent."
The Tigers, 7-0 overall and 4-0 in 5A-4, made a loud statement in the 58-13 bashing of Pryor and played their most complete game in all phases.
Senior running back Dae Dae Leathers reached a milestone and is nearing another. Leathers rushed for 209 yards to put him over 3,000 for his career. The school's single-season rushing leader from a year ago, Leathers has 3,165 for his career and is closing in on Cayden Aldridge's career mark of 3,272. His performance against Pryor also put him over 1,000 yards for the season at 1,163 and his three touchdowns pushed his total to 14.
"If we can just make sure we get a body on a body and allow Dae Dae to get at that second level we're going to be in good shape," Gilbert said. "That's when he's at his best, making defenders miss in the open field. The lateral movement and being able to make a jump cut and being back to full speed on that first step, you don't see that a lot. He's excited about where he's at, but he wants bigger and better things."
Leathers is running behind an offensive line that is starting to reach peak form. It started with the return of senior Kooper McAlvain, who moved from tackle to guard after coming back from an injury he sustained earlier in the season. Justin Hitchcock and Hayden Napier are others on the line that Gilbert praised.
"Getting Kooper back really has helped us out, and we've moved him from tackle to guard," Gilbert said. "Justin Hitchcock has done a really good job. We've filled in for him when he was out for two-and-a-half games and he really solidified that right tackle spot. When Kooper came back and moved to guard it just made our offensive line better than it was and they've continued to get better with each week. That's what you want to see. Coach (Gary) McClure has done a terrific job with those guys. We really feel comfortable with eight to nine guys. Hayden Napier on both sides of the ball is playing as well as he's ever played, and that's what you would expect from a senior. He comes to work every day, doesn't say much, but has a business-like attitude."
Tahlequah also received 138 passing yards and three touchdowns from senior quarterback Tate Christian. Two of Christian's TD passes went to receiver Tristan King, who leads the team with 291 receiving yards and six scores. Christian is completing 59.8 percent of his passes and has thrown for 947 yards with 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions.
The Tahlequah offense continued a trend of fast starts as well. The Tigers, who held a decisive 35-6 halftime lead against Pryor, have scored touchdowns on their first possession in all but one game. They are also outscoring their opponents, 90-7, in the first quarter.
The Tigers' defense played with much to prove against a prolific Pryor offense. Tahlequah limited Pryor to 138 total yards, forced five punts and a turnover, and held the Tigers to 3 of 12 on third down conversions.
The defense had eight tackles for losses, led by senior defensive end Blake Corn's three. Senior linebacker Dylan Parish led with nine tackles, while Angel Quezada, Carson Ferguson and Corn followed with seven each. Parish has a team-high 64 tackles on the season, and Corn leads with nine tackles for losses and six quarterback sacks. Kobey Baker, Qua'shon Leathers and King each have two interceptions.
East Central has dropped it's last three games after opening district play with a 60-14 win over Tulsa Memorial. The Cardinals have suffered losses to Claremore (55-15), Pryor (47-21) and Collinsville (38-6).
"They've got kids that can do some things," Gilbert said. "They were in a close game against Collinsville last week at halftime. They've got guys that can make some plays. We just have to make sure we don't allow those big plays defensively, and offensively, when we get the opportunity to score we've got to put points on the board."
The Tigers have won eight consecutive district games dating back to last year. They've won their last 11 regular season games, and the 7-0 start is the best since 1991 -- the last time they won a district championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.