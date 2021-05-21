Northeastern State pitcher Nic Swanson was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Central Region Second Team Friday.
Swanson, a Bixby High School product, was a fraction short of breaking NSU’s single-season strikeout mark in the NCAA Division II era. Swanson finished with 106 across 87 innings.
The redshirt freshman posted a 1.55 earned run average, the lowest for a NSU starter since 1996, and his nine wins are the most for a starter in a single season since 2002.
Swanson, the first Northeastern State player to be selected NCBWA All-Region since 2016, was named to the All-MIAA First Team on May 12.
Swanson recorded 10 strikeouts or more four times in 12 starts, including a season-high 14 on April 17 against Missouri Southern. He collected 11 punchouts against Fort Hays State on April 2, and registered 10 twice in back-to-back starts against Northwest Missouri and Pittsburg State.
In 13 appearances, the right-hander tossed one complete game, allowed 69 hits, walked 22 batters and earned one save in his only relief appearance in the RiverHawks’ season opener against Southern Nazarene.
The RiverHawks went 26-16 overall under head coach Jake Hendrick, who was selected MIAA Coach of the Year. They went 23-10 in MIAA play and earned the No. 2 seed in the MIAA Baseball Championship before being swept in two games by seventh-seeded Rogers State.
Central Missouri’s Dusty Stroup was the unanimous NCBWA Central Region Player of the Year, Missouri Southern’s Zach Parish, a Sequoyah High School product and former RiverHawk, was named Pitcher of the Year, and Minnesota State’s Matt Magers was chosen Coach of the Year.
Parish went 12-2 on the mound as a senior and broke the NCAA Division II career strikeout mark with his 474th on May 8 against Rogers State. The left-hander posted a 1.21 ERA, recorded 136 strikeouts in 89.1 innings, and allowed 50 hits while issuing 25 walks. Parish led the MIAA in seven pitching categories.
Stroup hit .404 for the Mules, who won the MIAA regular season championship with a 30-3 record. Stroup belted a league-high 18 home runs and also led in RBIs (55) and slugging percentage (.837).
