Hayden Smith and Tyler Joice combined for 37 points, and Class 5A No. 19 Tahlequah upset 5A seventh-ranked Coweta, 49-45, Friday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The win is the fourth in the last five games for the Tigers, who improve to 9-9 overall and 5-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference. Tahlequah was coming off a 51-40 home loss to 5A No. 11 Pryor on Tuesday.
It's just the second loss in conference play for Coweta, who slips to 10-5 overall and 8-2.
"This was a huge win for us," Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. "It looks a lot better to be 9-9 instead of 8-10 obviously, and we beat a good Coweta team that had one conference loss coming in. It's just a great win for our program and hopefully it'll springboard us going forward."
Smith and Joice kept the Tigers above water throughout the second half where Tahlequah never led by more than four points but never trailed.
Smith poured in a game-high 22 points. The sophomore forward scored 10 points on five of Tahlequah's six field goals in the third quarter. He gave the Tigers the lead for good at 24-22 on an offensive rebound and basket at the 6:04 mark of the third.
"[Coweta] did a really good job on Hayden early, but Hayden's just getting better and better at knowing what to do," Klingsick said. "I thought he was good on both ends of the floor."
Joice canned three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 15 points. The junior guard went 6 for 7 from the free throw line and knocked down a 3 from the right wing with 3:24 remaining in the contest that gave THS a 47-43 lead.
"I thought Tyler was the big one for us tonight," Klingsick said. "He hit three 3s, hit some big free throws, and he continues to get the ball where it needs to be. "Tonight, we needed him to score because we weren't getting scoring from some of our other guys that sometimes score. He knew he had to step up and he did."
Coweta, led by Jacob Mills' 14 points, got to within 47-45 with 3:04 left following a Mills' dunk, but Mills picked up an intentional foul with 14 seconds left and Smith converted both of his free throw attempts to help secure the win.
Tahlequah led nearly the entire second quarter until Mason Ford buried a 3-pointer that tied the score at 20 with 17 seconds remaining. The Tigers took the lead at the end of the opening quarter when Joice drained a 3 from the right wing at the buzzer to put THS up 12-11.
Joice's 3 was the start of a 9-0 run for the Tigers, who went up 18-11 on a pair of baskets by senior forward Hayden Wagers and a field goal from Smith.
Tahlequah led by four points eight different times in the second half.
Trey Young added six points, all in the second half, for the Tigers. Wagers followed with four points, and Walker Scott contributed with two.
Tahlequah, who suffered a 59-56 loss at Coweta on Jan. 5, will be at 5A No. 20 Collinsville Tuesday.
