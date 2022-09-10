WAGONER -- Kale Charboneau helped Wagoner find an offense that it was missing last week. But it was a defense play that gave the Bulldogs momentum that led to a big third quarter.
Gabe Rodriguez combined for 192 total yards and three touchdowns as the fourth-ranked Bulldogs cruised to a 43-3 win over Tahlequah Friday night at W. L. Odom Stadium.
"I thought we lost a little confidence last week," said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. "But Kale had a little more pop in pregame warm ups. You could see he was more confident."
Charboneau threw for 126 yards and a score with 109 of those yards going to Rodriguez. Charboneau also ran for a pair of touchdowns.
"Gabe and I have been working out a lot," Charboneau said. "It's all about getting better. I think last week I was a little nervous. I got the jitters out and did a little better than last week."
Wagoner's offense failed to score in last week's season opening 9-7 loss to Coweta. But against Class 6A-II Tahlequah it was a different story. Wagoner had over 400 total yards including 208 yards on the ground in the second half.
"We got a new conditioning coach in Trenton Pierce," Condict said. "Our summer workouts were some of the best we've ever had. I think we really just wore them down."
Charboneau's biggest play may have come on the defensive side of the ball. Wagoner led 15-3 at halftime. Tahlequah quickly moved into Wagoner territory to start the third quarter after a 43-yard pass from Brody Younger to Beckett Robinson and a personal foul penalty on Wagoner.
But the next play turned the momentum and the Tigers never recovered. Charboneau intercepted a Younger pass at the 25 and raced 56 yards to the Tahlequah 19. Two plays later, Rodriguez ran it in from 15 yards out to make it 22-3.
"We just kept dropping back in coverage," Charboneau said. "It was there and I made the play."
Despite the play coming early in the second half, Tahlequah coach Brad Gilbert said he could tell it affected his team.
"I'm not saying everyone, but this is a team and the whole team is affected. But after the interception, I don't know how much fight I saw in the team as a whole," Gilbert said.
"You gotta respond to those moments. That's when you find out who you are. Sometimes being humbled is good for you. We just have to get better and that starts from the very top."
Wagoner held Tahlequah to just 50 total yards after that interception. The Bulldogs went on to score on four straight drives. Rodriguez accounted for two touchdowns with Charboneau and Braylan Roberson each getting one.
Charboneau, who was picked off four times last week, connected on his first eight attempts before throwing his only interception of the night.
"Kale is just a sophomore and is getting better," Condict said. "I think the interception he made was a case of I gave you one now I'm getting it back."
Wagoner (1-1) avoided its first 0-2 start since 2004 and will travel to Grove next week. Tahlequah suffered its second straight loss and will host Sallisaw.
"Sometimes the hill looks bigger than it is," Gilbert said. "We just have to get back to what we can control, look in the mirror, and figure out how to get better."
