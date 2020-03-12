The Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center was gloomy Thursday afternoon as David Qualls, Duane Jones and Jaxon Jones sat with the lights out and pondered.
Thursday was supposed to be a day of celebration for the Tahlequah High School basketball programs.
Instead, it was a day gone bad.
The Coronavirus impact has hit home.
Both Tahlequah basketball teams were scheduled to play in state tournaments Thursday, but the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Thursday afternoon that all school-related activities have been postponed.
Now, it’s unclear if or when the Tigers and Lady Tigers will get to enjoy their state tournament experience. This is the first time in school history that both the girls and boys teams advanced to state in the same year.
The Tigers (18-9) were scheduled to play Carl Albert at 8:30 p.m. in Skiatook, while the Lady Tigers (19-7) were set to take on Lawton Eisenhower at 2 p.m. in Owasso.
“I was in contact with OSSAA all morning,” Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud said. “Right up until 11 a.m., the games were still on.”
There was concern with both Del City teams being in the tournament after Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell worked out at Del City High School less than 48 hours before testing positive for COVID-19. The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, but the game was canceled after Rudy Gobert tested positive.
“I think Del City participating in the tournament was a major factor in postponing the tournament,” Cloud said. “I talked to the AD at Skiatook and I agreed...it would not be a good thing for the potential of the virus coming to Skiatook.”
Tigers’ head coach Duane Jones was bitter when he first heard the news prior to his team departing. He received his alert from Cloud.
“They’re disappointed, we’re all disappointed,” Jones said. “I felt like crying, I was so disappointed.”
“Now, was I disappointed? Absolutely,” Cloud said. “We are having a historical year in Tahlequah athletics. But I am confident that the tournament will be played at some point.”
Reaching the state tournament has a special meaning for Jones. His son, Jaxon, played a large role in getting the Tigers their first playoff win in 11 years, a regional title, an area consolation championship and a state tournament berth.
“Jaxon’s been in a gym all his life with me as a coach, practicing his stuff and he’s seen teams go to the state tournament. He’s always wanted to be a part of that. To see all the hard work he’s put in, not just him but the rest of the team, to see it postponed it’s pretty tough.”
Jaxon, a Northeastern State signee, leads the team in scoring at 19 points per game.
“It’s really tough,” Jaxon said. “We were really excited and all week we talked about playing in this game. All year we talked about making it to the state tournament, and it gets postponed. It’s a heartbreaker to not play our first state game in 11 years.”
Tigers’ assistant Matt Qualls was a senior standout forward on Tahlequah’s last state tournament team in 2008-09.
“There’s so many thoughts that come across your mind, but words just can’t explain the emotion as a coach and as a player that everybody is feeling right now,” Qualls said. “Reaching the state tournament is a goal that we’ve had since this summer. We played probably 40 games this summer with the mindset of let’s make the state tournament. It’s a whirlwind and I feel for these guys. I told them to keep positive and pray about it and we’ll talk to them in a few days and go from there.”
The Lady Tigers were eating lunch in Broken Arrow before they were to leave for Owasso when head coach David Qualls received word.
“They were bummed. They were pretty disappointed,” Qualls said of his players’ reactions. “Several of these girls have been in the gym since Oct. 1 getting ready for this. They were pretty upset.
“I’m disappointed but at the same time you could kind of see in the last 24 hours what was going on around the world and in our part of the country. It was something where I checked my phone throughout the night to see if there was any updated news or anything like that. It’s something I understand and kind of expected.”
It isn’t just the basketball teams. The Tiger baseball team, who was supposed to go to Gulf Shores, Alabama for a week-long tournament over spring break, has also been halted.
“I don’t know if we know the full impact yet,” Cloud said. “Is it two weeks, a month, or two months? Even two weeks would be very hard on the athletic department, and more importantly the student athletes. Trying to complete schedules with three less weeks would be taxing on everyone involved.
“Moving forward, we will follow the directives from our superintendent and the [Oklahoma] State Department of Education. I am in full support of the decisions the district will make in the upcoming days. I am very passionate about athletics, but the main focus should be on our student athletes' health and preparing them for graduation.”
