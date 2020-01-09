Kynli Heist and Lydia McAlvain both scored in double figures as Tahlequah defeated Bethany, 53-34, Thursday afternoon on the opening day of the Bethany Basketball Classic.
The win is the fifth straight for the now-Class 5A No. 7 Lady Tigers, who improve to 6-2 overall under head coach David Qualls.
Heist finished with a game-high 11 points and went 6 for 7 from the free throw line, while McAlvain knocked down two of Tahlequah’s five 3-pointers and closed with 10 points.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a fast start just like they did in Tuesday’s 60-39 win over No. 14 Coweta at the TMAC. They outscored the Bronchos, 21-10, in the opening eight minutes and took a 33-18 lead into halftime.
McAlvain canned both of her 3s during the first quarter, and Heist converted all five of her free throw attempts. Senior forward Kloe Bowin, who finished with nine points, added a pair of field goals in the first.
Sophomore Faith Springwater ended with nine points, five of those coming in the final eight minutes. Naida Rodriguez and Lily Couch had five points apiece.
As a team, Tahlequah went 16 for 18 from the foul line. Bowin was a perfect 3 for 3, while Kacey Fishinghawk, Springwater and Couch each went 2 for 2.
The Lady Tigers will face 4A No. 17 Holland Hall Friday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals. Holland Hall defeated Western Heights earlier Thursday.
