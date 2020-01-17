The Sequoyah Lady Indians had no problems on Friday night as they routed the Okmulgee Lady Bulldogs 88-28 at The Place Where They Play.
"Our kids played well, played hard and did things right and that's all we ask of them every night," Sequoyah head coach Justin Brown said. "I thought they did a very good job tonight."
The Class 3A, top-ranked Lady Indians, who improve to 12-1 and have now won eight consecutive games, set the tone early, hitting their first four shots, including a three-pointer from Lana Glass that made it 7-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. From there, the Lady Indians kept rolling, ending the first quarter on a 25-0 lead.
They kept things going in the second, as Smalls Goodeau hit back-to-back buckkets off Lady Bulldog turnovers, followed by Bailey Davis making a layup off a steal. Davis would hit another bucket from the paint at the 6-minute mark to make it a 33-0 lead for the Lady Indians.
It took the Lady Bulldogs until the 3:57 mark of the second quarter to score a bucket. They finally got on the board when McKenzie James scored from the paint. Morgan James would get on the scoresheet 30 seconds later when she hit a layup, but the Lady Indians would take a 58-5 lead into the locker room.
In the second half, the Lady Indians got some good playing time for their bench, though coming out of the break it was the Lady Bulldogs who were hot, as they hit the first three buckets to make it a 58-11 lead. Sequoyah woke up at that point, as Sky Leading Fox hit a three at the 5:20 mark, which she followed with a layup a short time later to give her five points on the game.
The Lady Indians ended the third quarter with a 70-17 lead, and would end the game on a 9-0 run.
Bailey Wiggins led the Lady Indians with 13 points while Lexi Keys had 12 despite not playing in the second half.
Indians down Bulldogs: It was a bit slow at the start for the Class 3A, seventh-ranked Sequoyah Indians, but they pulled out a convincing 63-37 win over the Okmulgee Bulldogs Friday at Sequoyah High School.
The Indians (10-3) came out of the gates slow, as they trailed 7-4 after the first quarter. The lone buckets for Sequoyah came from CJ Soap Jaxen Smith. The Indians shot just 20 percent in the opening frame.
"Coming out, we were sluggish offensively, and didn't shoot the ball really good but our defense was solid," Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin said. "We held them to seven points in the first quarter and they banked a three and got two run outs on us or we would have had a shutout."
They turned things around in the second quarter, exploding for 20 points. They took the lead in the first 90 seconds when Levi Williams hit two free throws, then Brayden Haddock recorded a steal and converted a layup at the other end to give Sequoyah an 8-7 lead.
The Bulldogs retook the lead just 20 seconds later off a three pointer from Darin Miles, but Haddock hit a jumper a short time later to tie the game at 10. The Indians took the lead at the 5:30 mark off a bucket from Yona Gregory, which they would not relinquish the rest of the game.
The Indians went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes to take a 17-11 lead. They ended the half on 7-0 run to go into the locker room leading 24-14.
"I just told them that we played good defense, we weren't doing a good enough job being aggressive and penetrating," Herrin said. "We were just settling for outside shots and we weren't connecting the dots."
The Indians shot 5-12 in the third quarter, and didn't hit a three until just six seconds remained in the quarter when Jake Hall drilled a bucket to give the Indians a 37-20 lead.
They really opened the floodgates in the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Bulldogs 26-17, including a sequence where Brayden Haddock recorded a defensive rebound and passed it the length of the floor into the hands of Levi Williams, who converted the uncontested layup to extend the lead to 45-24.
The Indians then went on a 8-0 run where the hit six consecutive free throws to safely put the lead out of reach. Justice Retzloff got on the scoresheet with 3:24 left in the quarter when he hit back-to-back buckets to give the Indians a 59-28 lead. The Bulldogs would end the game on a 9-2 run, but the Indians had a large enough lead to withstand the final rally from the Bulldogs.
