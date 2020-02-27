Tahlequah had no problems in its playoff opener Thursday night against Glenpool in a Class 5A East Regional Tournament at the TMAC.
The fifth-ranked and top-seeded Lady Tigers led from start to finish and erased the Lady Warriors, 75-28, to advance to Saturday's regional championship game.
Tahlequah, who improves to 17-7, had four players score in double figures and matched a season-high for a third time with 11 3-pointers.
The Lady Tigers will face No. 3 seed Claremore at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game. The Lady Zebras, who knocked off Tahlequah, 31-29, on Feb. 14 at the TMAC, held on for a 37-34 win over second-seeded and 12th-ranked McAlester in Thursday's regional opener.
Thursday's win locks up a spot in next week's area tournament.
Senior forward Kloe Bowin led with 16 points on six field goals and four free throws, sophomore forward Faith Springwater followed with 15 and jump started the Lady Tigers in the opening quarter, sophomore guard Lydia McAlvain added 13, and senior point guard Kynli Heist contributed with 11.
It's the third time this season that Tahlequah has scored 70 points or better. The Lady Tigers routed Collinsville, 85-37, on Jan. 14, and defeated Glenpool, 71-28, the first time the two teams met on Jan. 21.
"We got some shots to fall early and we scored 22 points in each of first three quarters, so that was big for us," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "We had balanced scoring, four players in double figures, and we hit 11 3s. The girls really played well."
Springwater scored Tahlequah's first six points on a pair of 3s, and added her final trey with 34 seconds left in the first quarter that gave the Lady Tigers a 21-8 lead.
"It was good to see her hit some 3s again because she started out the season so hot and then really didn't shoot the 3 much the last few weeks," Qualls said of Springwater's fast start. "She really got us going early on."
Heist matched Springwater with three 3-pointers, two of those in the second quarter. She gave THS a 39-12 advantage with her first at the 1:34 mark of the second, and extended the lead to 42-12 with under a minute remaining.
The Lady Tigers received a pair of 3s from McAlvain, while Naida Rodriguez, Gracie Kimble and Kacey Fishinghaw had one apiece.
Bowin provided a bulk of the scoring inside the paint. She had 11 of her points in the first half.
"Once they kind of adjusted we really wanted to get the ball to Kloe in the post," Qualls said. "She was really good for us tonight."
The Lady Tigers led 66-22 after three quarters following an inside score from Bowin and a 3-pointer by McAlvain.
"The girls just played well," Qualls added. "They played with a lot of energy. We knew this was a game that if we could speed the tempo up that it would kind of benefit us."
