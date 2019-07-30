FORT GIBSON – Count Scott Bethel among those in the Oklahoma coaching fraternity that got the Arkansas itch and scratched it just enough.
There’s one-time Union and later University of Tulsa coach Bill Blankenship, who went won a state title at Class 7A Fayetteville, but after that year came back to his Oklahoma roots with Owasso. Closer to here there’s Greg Werner, whose merry-go-round took him from Poteau to Van Buren to Hilldale and back to Poteau. Or Brandon Tyler, who also went to Van Buren from Vian but came back across to settle at Gore, where he once played.
After a long tenure climbing the ranks at his alma mater, Sallisaw, Bethel was defensive coordinator at Rogers Heritage for a year when Fort Gibson coach Greg Whiteley called him.
“You go over and make good money, you go against the best in Arkansas, and I told him I liked what I was doing,” Bethel said. “But the truth is I missed that small town atmosphere and I think myself along with my family wanted to get back to it. And why would I say no to Fort Gibson — great community, great administration, great kids.”
And, as he found out, a defense that wasn’t going to be wanting.
Ten returning starters is what greeted him.
“I got to come over a couple of days in the spring to implement my defense and I got to see them then,” he said. “It was good to see. Good bunch of kids, speed, hard-nose, aggressive, you know what I mean about aggressive, they’ll knock the crud out of you. They’re very competitive. They compete on everything. Coach Whiteley has emphasized competing on every play. I like that.”
A group of seniors are in the middle.
Karson Austin and Tegan Thornburgh are Bethel’s inside linebackers on the 3-4 Fort Gibson will continue to use. Carson Ladd (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and two guys who will carry the load of the running game on offense, Jesse Rudd and Tavian Woodworth, are outside linebackers.
“Karson will plug the hole and Tegan rallies to wherever. Ladd, Rudd and Tavian — all five of these guys can run,” he said.
Senior Connor Brown and Codale Ford along with Deven Woodworth, a junior, are in a rotation at cornerback, Senior Dylan Mills is plugged in again at strong safety and junior Morice Ford is a free safety.
An array of guys on the front line will be rotated, but defensive end Brayden Morgan, a 6-2, 240 senior, has caught particular attention of the new coordinator.
“He’s one of the strongest kids on the team and his motor runs 100 miles an hour,” he said.
Reflecting the aggression that is a constant all over the unit.
“Coming from Rogers, these guys are more athletic than we were playing against those 6A schools in Arkansas,” he said. “If we made a mistake there, it hurts. Even if this group makes a mistake they’ve shown they are able to adjust and the next guy can be there.”
As a player who graduated from Sallisaw in 1990 and later played at Northeastern State, Bethel looked at the defense from the opposite side as a quarterback. After two years coaching at Bristow, he went back to his alma mater.
“When I went to Sallisaw I just mainly stayed with the secondary and I learned a lot under guys like Ron Lancaster, who at the time he coached there we had Virgil Terry as a defensive coordinator,” he said. “And until I was head coach I just stayed on that side of the ball.”
Under Lancaster, Sallisaw went to the Class 4A championship game in 2000 and 2001. Lancaster left Sallisaw and became head coach at Muskogee, setting off a series of steps that put Bethel in the head coach spot. Those early years of success had dissipated and Bethel’s connection as a Black Diamond ended after the 2018 season.
“I think it would be hard on anyone to spend 20 years at the same place. It’s difficult, but you learn to adapt,” he said. “You seldom see anyone these days lucky enough to be at a place 10-15 years. I was grateful for the run we had with a lot of good players and good coaches.
“Now I’m here and I’m truly excited about what I see, not only with the kids but the whole atmosphere here. It’s supportive from top to bottom.”
And that has multiple advantages.
“One thing I didn’t see at a lot of Arkansas schools – Bentonville might have been the exception — was you didn’t see that town atmosphere. Over here, you go to Poteau, Sallisaw and Fort Gibson, you’re going to have a hostile environment if you’re a visiting team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.