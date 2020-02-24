It was a good weekend for Northeastern State on the softball field.
The RiverHawks won all four of their games in the NSU Cherokee Nation Festival, reached 10 wins in their best start to a season since 2007, and Clay Davis reached a milestone with his 200th career win as head coach at NSU.
Northeastern State, who improves to 10-3 on the season, picked up shutout wins over Doane (6-0) and Haskell Indian Nations (20-0), and also posted a 4-3 win over Kansas Wesleyan and a 5-1 win over Bacone.
“It’s special to get 200 wins at one place,” Davis said after his team defeated Bacone on Saturday afternoon. “It’s just a testament to all the kids that have played here, all my coaching staff. Just what a special place NSU is, to have the longevity, to be able to be here and win 200 games. I’m only the third head coach in history so that should tell you how special this place is.”
“I’m proud of our kids,” Davis said. “They’re playing really well right now early in the year. Obviously we can play much better. A 10-3 start, we’ll definitely take that.”
The RiverHawks started the festival with a 6-0 shutout win over Doane behind seven shutout innings from junior pitcher Gail Young and the bat of Addie Elbon.
Young, who earned her fifth win of the season, allowed only two hits and struck out eight. The Collinsville product, who was named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week last Tuesday, has three complete-game shutouts on the season.
Elbon was a triple away from hitting for the cycle. Elbon belted a solo home run to right field in the first inning and later had an RBI double in the sixth. She also singled and scored a pair of runs.
NSU also received a two-hit performance from Sierra Crick, who went 2 for 2 with a double. Cameron Conrad added a double, and Addy Wolfe had a single and drove in two runs.
Elbon was at it again in Friday’s nightcap against Kansas Wesleyan as the junior outfielder singled to center field to push across Conrad for the game-winning run.
“What a weekend for Addie Elbon,” Davis said. “She had three home runs on the weekend. Sierra Crick also had a great weekend, started hitting the ball to the gaps a little bit, and Cameron Conrad as well.”
Crick had two of NSU’s four hits, including a double that scored Elbon and Conrad in the opening frame.
Brittany Beaudet pitched three scoreless innings of relief to pick up her second win of the season. Beaudet gave up two hits and issued one walk. In a starting role, Sydney Balderrama allowed two earned runs and three hits over four innings. She recorded two strikeouts and walked two.
In Saturday’s 20-0 rout of Haskell Indian Nations, 14 different RiverHawks had at least one hit. NSU scored eight times in the third inning to go up 18-0 and were led offensively by Coral Ash and Alyssia Crick, who had had two hits apiece.
The RiverHawks had eight extra-base hits, including home runs from Elbon and Conrad. Jess Schuler, Hannah Ailey, Cat Rodman, Reilly Hunt, Jaeden Rosenquist and Wolfe each had doubles.
Young notched her sixth win as the starter. She fanned seven of the 13 batters she faced across four innings, allowing just one hit. Hannah Hasle gave up two hits in one inning of relief.
“Gail Young is just really throwing the ball well right now,” Davis said. “I think it’s three or four games in a row where she hasn’t given up an earned run. She’s throwing lights out.”
In Saturday’s finale against Bacone, NSU scored four of its runs on three homers — Elbon smacked a two-run homer to right in the third, and both Sierra Crick and Schuler went to right for a solo shots during the sixth.
The RiverHawks finished with seven hits, led by Schuler’s two.
Balderrama earned the win in a starting role. She pitched four shutout innings, allowing only one hit, and struck out five without issuing a walk. Beaudet recorded her first save and gave up one unearned run on one hit through three innings.
“I thought Sydney Balderrama kinda really went back to form today and threw as well as Sydney can throw, and we need her to do that,” Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.