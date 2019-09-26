NOAH sweeps Lady Tigers on senior night

Tahlequah's senior night came to a heartbreaking end Thursday against Tulsa NOAH at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers came close to forcing a fourth set after a big rally, but fell short in a three-set sweep (24-26, 18-25, 24-26) in their final home court outing of the season.
Tahlequah, led by its two seniors -- Kloe Bowin and Ella Searce -- falls to 10-17 overall under head coach Don Ogden with three regular season matches remaining.
Ogden's group squandered a big lead late in the opening set and got even in the third after a big deficit before NOAH scored the final two points.
"Tonight was about playing for a little bigger purpose," Ogden said. "Tahlequah has always put a bigger emphasis on senior night in all of their sports and we're the same way. We want to honor those seniors who stick around and put the time in.
"NOAH's really good and that's why we play them to prepare for regionals. They made some plays and took the first game from us. We played on an emotional high tonight for two people (Bowin and Searce) that are a big part of our team."
Bowin finished with 11 of Tahlequah's 28 kills, and the Lady Tigers as a team had 100 swings. Sophomore Faith Springwater closed with six kills, and Lydia McAlvain finished with five. McAlvain also posted a team-high 25 assists and had six digs.
Josie Foster paced Tahlequah with seven digs, while Natalee Porter added five.
The Lady Tigers had six serve aces as a team, led by Porter's four, and just four serve errors.
Tahlequah's remaining matches in the regular season are each on the road against Rejoice Christian next Tuesday, Cascia Hall and McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.