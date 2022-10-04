Tahlequah was swept in three sets by Tulsa NOAH Tuesday evening at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers, who suffered a setback for the first time in their last three matches, dropped the opening set, 11-25, fell in the second set, 16-25, and were finished off in set three, 10-25.
Tahlequah fell to 4-18 under head coach Don Ogden with one regular season match remaining. The Lady Tigers will host McAlester Thursday at the TMAC.
Tahlequah was limited to just nine kills on 106 swings and committed 14 hitting errors. The Lady Tigers closed with a .047 hitting percentage. Anabelle McKenna led with five kills, and Taber Gilbert followed with two.
Danika DeLoached led Tahlequah with five assists, and Makayla Horn added three. Emma Sherron paced the Lady Tigers with 12 kills, while Addison Steeley followed with seven and Gracie Brewer closed with five. McKenna finished with four digs. DeLoache had a team-high three serve aces, and McKenna had a pair. The Lady Tigers committed five serve errors.
