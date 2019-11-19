Noah Young signs with Bacone College

Marcus Crittenden | Courtesy Photo

Sequoyah senior Noah Young signed with Bacone College last week where he will continue to play baseball. Sitting, left to right, are Sandy Crosslin (mother), Noah Young and David Young (father).

Marcus Crittenden | Courtesy Photo

Sequoyah senior Noah Young signed with Bacone College last week where he will continue to play baseball. Sitting, left to right, are Sandy Crosslin (mother), Noah Young and David Young (father).

Tags

Recommended for you